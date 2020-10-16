At a time when in-person events are limited, live music is returning to Lincoln Center with a new music series called "New Stages." This month, the institution will host in-person concerts at Hearst Plaza located on Lincoln Center’s iconic campus: on top of the signature sloped Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Lawn and under the peaceful shade of the trees in Barclays Capital Grove. Audience members will need to social distance, so pods for up to two people will be on sale for $25 each ahead of each concert. (Pods in Barclays Capital Grove have chairs, while pods on the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Lawn are on the ground—guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets to sit on.) Music on the setlist will range from chamber music and jazz to Caribbean and Bollywood-inspired melodies, performed by artists from across the campus and New York City.