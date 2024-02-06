New York
Timeout

Lunar Eclipse

  • Music
DJ stands on stage in front of large crowd
Photograph: By Eric Cunningham
Time Out says

An electronic music experience running through February 18, The Lunar Eclipse Festival at the Brooklyn Hangar in Sunset Park is an ambitious new festival featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music. This year’s lineup includes Tiësto, Zedd, RL Grime and many others. The festival is a collaboration between the Chinese-American hospitality company Ignite Group, promoter Eddie Dean, and DEG Presents. The concept is to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year in a way many young Asian Americans would: By partying all night at a rave. You can see the full lineup and get tickets here.

Written by
Ian Kumamoto

Details

Event website:
www.lunareclipse.in/shows
Address:
Price:
$90-$200
Opening hours:
9:00pm
