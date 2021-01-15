Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: "Marching On"

Artists like alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, poet and organizer Mahogany Browne, vocalist and educator C. Anthony Bryant, actress and poet Linda Labeija, NAACP and OBIE-Award winning actor Ty Jones, R&B/soul singer Deva Mahal, R&B singer-songwriter Tarriona "Tank" Ball and harpist Brandee Younger have come together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and commitment to equity, freedom & peace for Black Americans and all people with performances narrated by curator and multidisciplinary artist Niama Safia Sandy.