Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: "Marching On"

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: "Marching On"

Music Friday January 15 2021
Summerstage MLK Marching On
Photograph: Courtesy SummerStage

Time Out says

Artists like alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, poet and organizer Mahogany Browne, vocalist and educator C. Anthony Bryant, actress and poet Linda Labeija, NAACP and OBIE-Award winning actor Ty Jones, R&B/soul singer Deva Mahal, R&B singer-songwriter Tarriona "Tank" Ball and harpist Brandee Younger have come together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and commitment to equity, freedom & peace for Black Americans and all people with performances narrated by curator and multidisciplinary artist Niama Safia Sandy.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/marching-on/?date=20210115
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Online
Address:
Online

Price: free

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news