Native New Yorker and hip-hop legend Joey Bada$$ is performing at Revelery Festival, a weed-centric music and cultural event taking place at Pier 36 in Manhattan. Joey will be performing on Saturday alongside other legends, including Odalys and Kota the Friend.

Aside from music, beloved graffitti artist Hektad will be painting a live mural that will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to a non-profit. Ultimately, the purpose of this festival is to unite folks in the weed industry, with multiple cannabis brands selling their products and panels discussing the state of the industry throughout the chill two day event.