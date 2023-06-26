Time Out says

Want to make this 4th of July unforgettable? Head to Brooklyn Boardwalk at Coney Island to hear icons perform live including Ashanti, Ja Rule, DJs Funk Flex and Nick Scalici as well as Kehlani.

The Day Party is hosting two big outdoor concerts on July 2 and 4: On July 2, is the LitDigital DJ’s Fest, with headliners Ashanti, Ja Rule and Tina (HoodCelebrityy) with sets by Funk Flex and Nick Scalici—all hosted by Nems; then on July 4, Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Kehlani is set to make her Coney Island debut with sets by Noodles, Big Reef, First Choice and Rod.