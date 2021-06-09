Bring your picnic blanket to Bryant Park for one of four back-to-back outdoor concerts by musicians from the New York Philharmonic this weekend. The orchestra is fresh off its NY Phil Bandwagon program—a skate of free, outdoor “pull-up” concerts presenting small groups of the orchestra’s musicians. The Bryant Park performances are part of its Picnic Performances that'll bring 25 live, in-person events to the park with performers from the city's top art institutions, thanks to support from Bank of America.

Conductor Lina González-Granados, who will be making her NYP debut, will lead the orchestra in Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Symphony in D major, Op. 11, No. 2, Stravinksy's Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra, Dumbarton Oaks, Creston's A Rumor, Op. 27, Crawford Seeger's Rissolty Rossolty, I Am Composition, but Stronger by Ilana Rahim-Braden, and Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in G minor.

All concerts begin at 7pm and are free and open to the public. The park will observe all current safety protocols for the event and also provide enough room for social distancing (audience registration will be required in advance.)