AmazeVR and the Gen Z K-Pop group TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) are bringing fans face-to-face with the five members through virtual reality now through November 10.

Throw away nosebleed seats and overpriced parking passes because this 3D virtual world delivers on a level of intimacy and interactions you’ve never experienced before. The VR concert theater tour, Hyperfocus:TOMORROW X TO GETHER VR Concert, began in August and visited five cities across four months.

I was pleasantly surprised by how familiar it felt to an in-person concert. There were a few incredibly kind MOAs, TXT’s fandom name, handing out free gifts and trading photocards with other fans before showtime. Once we got inside the theatre, we were directed on how to put on our VR gear and how to adjust the headset for comfort.

Time Out Tip: Leave your lightstick at home—once inside HYPERFOCUS, you simply move your hand as if you’re holding a lightstick and a virtual one will appear in your hand! That was one amongst the many details that I loved about this show.

Above everything, I loved that we experienced the same impressive live vocals and choreography that we’d see at an in-person show, except with a better vantage point. The audience is constantly moving, flying and dancing alongside the members. The diverse setlist also has a few surprises for even the biggest fans. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime POV.

This is on top of lovely fan moments, exclusive photo cards and an official commemorative VR concert ticket.

With a little over a week left for screenings in NYC I highly recommend getting your seat while supplies last. The concert is screened daily at Look Dine-In Cinema (657 West 57th Street).