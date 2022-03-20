New York
Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival

  • Music
  • Kaufman Music Center, Upper West Side
Shelest Piano Duo performing at UCMF in 2020
Photograph: William Batstone
Time Out says

Come together with other music lovers for the 2022 edition of the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival this week. Across three nights, you'll journey through the ancient Ukrainian landscape, mythologies of nature and centuries of agrarian life, to the modern city. From the forest to the fields to the urban jungle, explore Ukraine’s diverse landscapes as artists contemplate the role of music in our planet's past, present and future. UCMF will feature a number of artists currently in Ukraine fighting for their lives and their country and will happen despite the current challenges with the hope of showcasing Ukrainian artists and music in a time when it matters most. A number of North American-based sponsors have stepped up to support the festival, including CUNY's Center for the Humanities, Princeton University, the Taras Shevchenko Foundation, the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, and the Ukrainian Museum NYC.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
Kaufman Music Center
129 W 67th St
New York
Cross street:
between Columbus Ave and Broadway
Contact:
kaufman-center.org
212-501-3330
Transport:
Subway: 1 to 66th St–Lincoln Ctr
Price:
Starting at $15

Dates and times

