Come together with other music lovers for the 2022 edition of the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival this week. Across three nights, you'll journey through the ancient Ukrainian landscape, mythologies of nature and centuries of agrarian life, to the modern city. From the forest to the fields to the urban jungle, explore Ukraine’s diverse landscapes as artists contemplate the role of music in our planet's past, present and future. UCMF will feature a number of artists currently in Ukraine fighting for their lives and their country and will happen despite the current challenges with the hope of showcasing Ukrainian artists and music in a time when it matters most. A number of North American-based sponsors have stepped up to support the festival, including CUNY's Center for the Humanities, Princeton University, the Taras Shevchenko Foundation, the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, and the Ukrainian Museum NYC.