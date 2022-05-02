[title]
Celebrities may be gracing the red carpet tonight for the Met Gala, but last night, New Yorkers from all backgrounds showed off their incredible outfits at the Brooklyn Public Library's People's Ball.
On the night before the Met Gala, BPL held its free event for New Yorkers "of all stripes to express their individuality and flaunt their unique style as they walk the runway and dance the night away in a safe, inclusive space."
The event celebrated the library's 125th anniversary and featured luminaries such as Authors Isaac Fitzgerald and Scaachi Koul, performances by Rimarkable, Inyang Bassey, Opera Gaga, and Paris the Hip-Hop Juggler and special guests include fashion curator Souleo; Grandassa models from the historic African American fashion show, “Naturally '62;” Lenape Center co-founder, Joe Baker; models from the legendary Harlem institute of Fashion’s HARLEM WEEK runway shows; and multi-disciplinary artist and fashion designer, Damian Jöel—an alumnus of the BPL’s BKLYN Fashion Academy.
Brooklynites did not disappoint—their getups were wild, gorgeous, creative and fun. Below, we've rounded up 10 of the best 'fits from The People's Ball:
1. A 'fit with a message
2. A modern flapper
3. A gothic getup
4. Pretty in pink
5. Bold baddies
6. A statuesque queen
7. A deconstructed goddess
8. A dress made of book pages
9. Pops of vibrant color
10. A visor that brings it all together
