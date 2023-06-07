New York
Smoke makes the air in NYC orange
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

10 eerie photos of the smoke-filled air in NYC

The wildfire smoke is making for some pretty apocalyptic scenes.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
It’s weird out there, guys.

Because of the wildfires in Quebec—there are currently more than 100 wildfires still burning—the smoke is now billowing into the states and specifically into New York City.

Tuesday’s air was bad, but on Wednesday, the air quality is even worse

The NYC Health Department has advised New Yorkers, especially those who are vulnerable, to stay indoors if possible and wear masks if outside and the FAA is now reporting a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport because of low visibility.

New Yorkers have been capturing the apocalyptic scene all day, especially as it gets worse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mar Tin (@martinorasch)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Scott (@potatopix)

To see how it looks from the Empire State Building, check out its EarthCam, which shows the current visibility.

