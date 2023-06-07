10 eerie photos of the smoke-filled air in NYC

The wildfire smoke is making for some pretty apocalyptic scenes.

It’s weird out there, guys.

Because of the wildfires in Quebec—there are currently more than 100 wildfires still burning—the smoke is now billowing into the states and specifically into New York City.

Tuesday’s air was bad, but on Wednesday, the air quality is even worse.

The NYC Health Department has advised New Yorkers, especially those who are vulnerable, to stay indoors if possible and wear masks if outside and the FAA is now reporting a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport because of low visibility.

New Yorkers have been capturing the apocalyptic scene all day, especially as it gets worse.

To see how it looks from the Empire State Building, check out its EarthCam, which shows the current visibility.