10 eerie photos of the smoke-filled air in NYC

It’s weird out there, guys.
Because of the wildfires in Quebec—there are currently more than 100 wildfires still burning—the smoke is now billowing into the states and specifically into New York City.
Tuesday’s air was bad, but on Wednesday, the air quality is even worse.
The NYC Health Department has advised New Yorkers, especially those who are vulnerable, to stay indoors if possible and wear masks if outside and the FAA is now reporting a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport because of low visibility.
New Yorkers have been capturing the apocalyptic scene all day, especially as it gets worse.
This is the scene in New York right now— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 7, 2023
A ground stop has been issued at Newark and LaGuardia due to low visibility from the smoke
Dystopian pic.twitter.com/HRfS7HkWbP
Lower Manhattan via @EarthCam as we approach 2:00pm. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/EyoRBfHcsZ— New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) June 7, 2023
Midtown Manhattan right now filled with wildfire smoke. pic.twitter.com/y1KmhQvDup— Rossilynne Skena Culgan (@rossilynne) June 7, 2023
To see how it looks from the Empire State Building, check out its EarthCam, which shows the current visibility.