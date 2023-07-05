No one does the 4th of July like NYC.

Despite a complete downpour during the day on the 4th of July, New Yorkers turned out to Coney Island to celebrate the holiday and watch adults shove dozens of hotdogs down their throats for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating competition (Joey Chestnut won again). When the rain thankfully cleared, it meant the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks were definitely happening, so people turned out in droves to catch them over the East River.

Over 60,000 shells (2,400 per minute) were launched off five different barges along the East River across 25 minutes. New effects this year included a mile-wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white, and blue palm and strobing shells; a sunflower ring; red stop sign-shaped effects; and …drones.

Macy’s surprised onlookers with a drone show before its fireworks. Lit-up drones changed into the State of Liberty and the American flag among other cool icons.

“In partnership with the City of New York, we were excited to surprise our spectators with the first-ever live drone show in NYC ahead of the start of the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks,” said Will Coss, the executive producer of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. “Millions of Americans had a front-row seat as 500 drone lights extended the musical performance stage, created awe-inspiring shapes above the East River and introduced the first seconds of the nation’s biggest Independence Day celebration.”

To top it off, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL COOL J performed on NBC, featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots.

It was a day to remember!

Below are 10 great moments from NYC’s 4th of July.

1. Everyone showing up to see the fireworks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York City 🗽 NYC Travel | Hotels | Food Tips (@newyorkcity.explore)

2. The Oculus lighting up for the holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maureen Steinert ✨ NYC Content Creator (@sincerelymaureen)

3. When rain nearly canceled the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico)

4. The unbeatable view from ESB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg)

5. Street fireworks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

6. When drones formed the Statue of Liberty

7. The Empire State Building lit up in red, white and blue

The Empire State Building and One Vanderbilt illuminate in red, white and blue to mark the upcoming 4th of July holiday in New York City, Sunday evening #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork @empirestatebldg @one_vanderbilt @agreatbigcity #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/u8LItSTM0I — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) July 3, 2023

8. Stunning fireworks from Macy’s

9. When Joey Chestnut beat the rain to win again

Hear me out, I’m not saying the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, “I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.” #nathansfamous #ESPN pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv — Kenneth Heasley (@HeasleyK13) July 4, 2023

The most dominant athlete in world history #NathansFamous🌭pic.twitter.com/RzvWzFCZpZ — 732 Studios (@732_studios) July 5, 2023

10. Hip-hop greats performing at the fireworks