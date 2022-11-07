Running the 26.2-mile NYC Marathon is the culmination of so much effort and training that actually doing it can be an emotional and taxing challenge on top of the physical act of it. That’s why it’s so important to have the crowd cheering runners on.

And like they do each year, New York’s cheerleaders know just how to encourage runners with signs of encouragement and shouting kind words into the fold. The signs at the NYC Marathon are unmatched. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the funniest NYC Marathon signs that had runners (and us) chuckling, from the interactive to the meme-centric.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by María Del Mar, OTR/L (@delmar_ot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Engelman (@gatoarrogante)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thetouristyrunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runner's World Magazine (@runnersworldnl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARLIE | New York Foodie (@carlie.eats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skyler Reuben (@skylerpup_reubenmutt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renata Merino 👠 (@renatamerinoempowers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LongLegsBigCity (@longlegsbigcity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Mickey🗽 (@mickmicknyc)