10 incredible NYC apartments with green space and terraces

New Yorkers have learned the importance of having access to the great outdoors these past three months.

Staying inside has proven difficult, especially for those who don't have a balcony or garden to get some fresh air while the city has been largely shutdown.

It's no secret that apartments and homes with private access, whether it be a terrace, a yard, a garden or a rooftop, will be at the top of New Yorkers' minds as they search for a new home this year.

In May, having private outdoor space was included in 80 percent more searches than at this same time last year and up 38 percent from before Covid-19 was first reported in the city, according to StreetEasy. Last May, outdoor space was not even among the top five most-searched amenities on StreetEasy. This year, it made the list at number five, with 20 percent of searches including outdoor space when specifying amenities.

On that note, scroll down to see some truly incredible NYC apartments on the market now with access to some beautiful private green spaces.

45 Greene Street #6: Soho

For a cool $8 million, Halstead is listing a beautiful Soho loft penthouse with two bedrooms and three bathrooms and its own wood-burning fireplace and washer and dryer. But the best part of this property is its 2,300-square feet of exterior space. It boasts planted and decked terraces (including a sun terrace with 360-degree views of the city) and a swimming pool.

351 East 51st Street #PH1: Midtown East

You'll get river and city views in this five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom penthouse listed with Halstead at $9.9 million. All the way up on the 17th floor, the condo spans an entire floor with 21 windows and nine glass doors to the 1,200-square-foot wrap-around terrace. It's more than 107 feet long and 11 feet wide with landscaping. So it's easy to imagine having a cup of coffee on.

70 Charles Street: West Village

Set in the West Village, this townhouse (listed at $12.7 million with Halstead) is a four-bedroom beauty with history. It's a landmarked 1864 townhouse with high ceilings, double glass doors, and three wood-burning fireplaces. Big glass doors let in a lot of light and open onto a rear balcony. Even better? It has its own terrace with views of Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building... and real grass. Wow!

19 Murray St, PH: Tribeca

Available starting in July for $17,000 a month, this Douglas Elliman loft apartment has five bedrooms, double exposure and a landscaped, south-facing roof deck and big north-facing balcony adding up to 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space. There are floor-to-ceiling windows letting in light and offering easy access to the outside.

122 Newton St, 1: Greenpoint, Brooklyn

If you dream of having an actual lawn in NYC, this one's for you. The two-bedroom duplex with Douglas Elliman for $1.9 million boasts 1,256 square feet of outdoor space with a big manicured lawn and planting beds. You can see it from inside too, with 12-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling casement windows. If you need to get out to walk your dog or go swimming, McCarren Park is right across the street. Lucky you!

138 Broadway, PHG: Williamsburg

This "top floor stunner" listed with Corcoran for $2.9 million has three bedrooms and a huge open-concept lower level with a sunny chef's kitchen. But let's be real, we're here for the master suite's private balcony and the rooftop deck with a glass, hexagonal cupola accessible by a spiral staircase. The deck is expansive with "jaw-dropping" 360-degree views and a custom sauna!

60-23 62nd Avenue: Maspeth

This former 1901 carriage house has been gutted and renovated with modern and reclaimed materials and it's "tucked away" on a quiet, one-way street in southern Maspeth. If that doesn't sound nice enough, it has a shaded and landscaped front yard and large rear deck, perfect for grilling and laying out. It's listed with Corcoran for $849,000.

30 East 29th Street #39A: Nomad

Rockfeller Group's Rose Hill building is opening for occupancy this fall. Sure this three-bedroom condo's nine-foot-tall windows will let in plenty of light, but its two covered terrace span 81 square feet, which you can access from different points from inside the home. It also has a 50-foot pool and a dry heat sauna. It's listed on Streeteasy for $5.9 million.

76 Schermerhorn Street #PH2

The Symon's Penthouse has a massive terrace with Lower Manhattan views and five huge windows facing northwest over Brooklyn Heights. It stretches 788 square feet and has its own outdoor grill. If that's not enough for you, the top of the building has a "breathtaking" roof deck with panoramic harbor and city views. The condo is listed for $3.3 million on Streeteasy.com.

