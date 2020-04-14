10 incredible photos of last night’s rainbow over New York City

After the downpour of rain and blustery winds died down on Monday night, a double rainbow arched over New York City's skyline, offering a brief moment of peace.
It was a special moment for those who caught it from their windows—many of whom were taking part in the nightly 7pm applause for essential workers. It was the perfect marriage of gratitude and hope.
Here are some of the most stunning photographs from around the city:
During our daily 7pm #ThankYou clap/singalong for the first responders/essential workers in #Hoboken I turned around on my balcony and saw a double rainbow over #NYC! Just showing even after the brutal rain and wind storms we had today, a rainbow will always show up after the rain. We will get through this!! 🌈❤️ #ShareASmileToday
Double rainbow over lower Manhattan
Double rainbow over lower Manhattan immediately following the 7 o’clock cheer for healthcare and essential workers. #NYC #rainbow #hope @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/dT9zb3LbyI— Elise Arsenault (@Elise_Arsenault) April 13, 2020
Hey #NYC: you can’t help but feel somewhat optimistic when you see this! #rainbow pic.twitter.com/BFtsXU3BHD— megaera regan (@MegaeraR) April 13, 2020
Mother nature beautiful linked the city together tonight with a rainbow connecting One World Trade Center to the Empire State Building then reminded everyone what a golden place New York City really is @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor @nycgo @nycgov @NYCMayorsOffice pic.twitter.com/iH8cHw1SwG— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) April 14, 2020
Spectacular sunset after stormy skies today in #NYC. #StayStrong #StaySafe #rainbow pic.twitter.com/7n1wcgxNcv— Inga Sarda-Sorensen (@isardasorensen) April 14, 2020
Today’s miracle 🌈🙏🏼❤️#nyc #rainbow just after #7pmCheer !!! #aftertherain #nycstaystrong #nycweather pic.twitter.com/ZYsLo27blS— Valerie Ghent (@ValerieGhent) April 14, 2020