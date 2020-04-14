Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right 10 incredible photos of last night’s rainbow over New York City
News / City Life

10 incredible photos of last night’s rainbow over New York City

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Tuesday April 14 2020, 11:33am

Rainbow over NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Elise Arsenault/@elise_arsenault on Twitter

After the downpour of rain and blustery winds died down on Monday night, a double rainbow arched over New York City's skyline, offering a brief moment of peace.

It was a special moment for those who caught it from their windows—many of whom were taking part in the nightly 7pm applause for essential workers. It was the perfect marriage of gratitude and hope.

Here are some of the most stunning photographs from around the city:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Tried running outside. Got distracted.

A post shared by Prapti Pandey (@praptipandey) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news