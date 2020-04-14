10 incredible photos of last night’s rainbow over New York City

After the downpour of rain and blustery winds died down on Monday night, a double rainbow arched over New York City's skyline, offering a brief moment of peace.

It was a special moment for those who caught it from their windows—many of whom were taking part in the nightly 7pm applause for essential workers. It was the perfect marriage of gratitude and hope.

Here are some of the most stunning photographs from around the city:

View this post on Instagram Tried running outside. Got distracted. A post shared by Prapti Pandey (@praptipandey) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:23pm PDT

Hey #NYC: you can’t help but feel somewhat optimistic when you see this! #rainbow pic.twitter.com/BFtsXU3BHD — megaera regan (@MegaeraR) April 13, 2020