10 local illustrators perfectly capture how New Yorkers feel about the election outcome

On Saturday, New Yorkers danced in the streets to the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named the President-elect and Vice President-elect, but this week, NYC's artists are using their pencils and brushes to do their own sort of celebration.
Illustrators from around the five boroughs have posted their vibrant, quick-witted and celebratory art to Instagram and Twitter this week—and it's keeping the partying-spirit alive and well in the city.
Below are 10 amazing pieces of art we love that mark and honor the election results.
1. Johanna Goodman
View this post on Instagram
2. Michael Saintil
View this post on Instagram
3. Lars Kenseth via New Yorker Magazine
View this post on Instagram
It's end-of-the-season clearance time. #NewYorkerCartoons 🖋 @larskenseth
4. Tom Chitty
View this post on Instagram
It's just a matter of time. #cartoon #drawing #illustration #comics #art #election2020 #gritty
5. Jason Adam Katzenstein
View this post on Instagram
6. Levy Creative Management
7. Rudy Willingham
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VRu7BBzn88— Rudy Willingham (@RudyWillingham) November 10, 2020
8. Emily Grace Tucker
View this post on Instagram
My upcoming president is wasting no time, so I didn’t either💙 • • The next couple of months are going to be hard. But there is HOPE. If you’d like a print to put up in your home or gift to a friend to remind you of that HOPE- DM me, snag one of these prints. HOORAY FOR HOPE💙 • • 8x10 print $25 including tracked shipping❤️ • • #bidenharris2020 #joebiden #kamalaharris #election2020 #bidenart #harrisart #bidenharrisart #biden2020 #watercolor #watercolorart #artmatters #hope #kamala #kamalaart #artprints
9. Meg Richardson
View this post on Instagram
Yayyy!!! 🇺🇸 . . . . . #bidenharris2020 #bidenharris #bidenharrisart #kamalaharrisart #kamalaharris #joebiden #joebidenmemes #illustration #femaleillustrator #girlswhodraw #cartoonistsofinstagram #illustradora #illustratrice #childrensbookartist #childrensbookillustration #america #usa #democracy #democracymatters
10. Sharon Butler
