10 local illustrators perfectly capture how New Yorkers feel about the election outcome

NYC artists react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the vote.

On Saturday, New Yorkers danced in the streets to the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named the President-elect and Vice President-elect, but this week, NYC's artists are using their pencils and brushes to do their own sort of celebration.

Illustrators from around the five boroughs have posted their vibrant, quick-witted and celebratory art to Instagram and Twitter this week—and it's keeping the partying-spirit alive and well in the city.

Below are 10 amazing pieces of art we love that mark and honor the election results.

1. Johanna Goodman

View this post on Instagram Let’s do this! #vote #bidenharris2020 A post shared by Johanna Goodman (@johannagoodman) on Nov 3, 2020 at 5:37am PST

2. Michael Saintil

View this post on Instagram 2O2O just got a lil better. ✨ A post shared by Michael Saintil (@michaelsaintil) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:44am PST

3. Lars Kenseth via New Yorker Magazine

4. Tom Chitty

5. Jason Adam Katzenstein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Adam Katzenstein (@j.a.k._) on Nov 7, 2020 at 12:04pm PST

6. Levy Creative Management

7. Rudy Willingham

8. Emily Grace Tucker

9. Meg Richardson

10. Sharon Butler

