11 extremely relatable tweets about Omicron in NYC

All of a sudden, everyone in NYC has COVID. New Yorkers had been enjoying a relatively normal holiday season, going to Christmas parties and going to see the holiday lights, and then BAM, all our friends and relatives were texting us they were sick and the testing lines began to give us feverish flashbacks from March 2020.

Now, we're all canceling or at least considering nixing our holiday plans and get-togethers with friends and family and hunkering down again to avoid omicron or get over our infections. Needless to say, New Yorkers are frustrated, scared, anxious and over it.

Twitter users have posted some hilariously relatable tweets about what it’s like living through this waking nightmare in NYC. Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen:

trying to make it to Xmas without getting omicron: pic.twitter.com/ovOvAnLeHh — alex (@alex_abads) December 18, 2021

Great news: Despite Omicron, the bar in my living room will remain open as a motherfucker. Stay tuned for more updates. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 18, 2021

if omicron prevents me from making out for another six months, I will sue the government — Elly Belle 🔮 (@literElly) December 19, 2021

waiting on the omicron apartment deals to hit streeteasy — tyler (@tylerjxckson) December 17, 2021

This omicron shit is not playing in NYC right now. 48 hours ago no one was thinking about it. now lines for testing are around the block, take home tests are sold out everywhere and mad people are testing positive. These holidays gonna be a real deal disaster. 👍👍👍 — Blockhead (@BlockheadNYC) December 17, 2021

Greetings from omicron-torn NYC where I just paid $90 for two boxes of rapid tests — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) December 18, 2021

Instead of "Omicron" I'm calling it "Oh, c'mon" — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 13, 2021

Joining the chorus calling for the return of to-go cocktails in NYC, omicron is among us, winter is coming, etc etc etc — Kayla Simpson (@KSimpsonHere) December 19, 2021

How it feels to cancel holiday plans bc of NYC omicron pic.twitter.com/djDbkn3Gr2 — marilynhayward (@marilynhayward) December 17, 2021