13 eerie photos of yesterday’s ominous red sun over NYC

Generally, it’s safe to assume that seeing an ominous blood-red sun hanging in the sky is not a good thing. The scarlet star that many New Yorkers spotted yesterday, which transitioned into an orange-tinted moon at night, was not representative of an unfortunate supernatural turn of events, however, but evidence of a far more depressing, very real one.

That haziness you felt you were experiencing while walking around the city yesterday was the result of layers of smoke created by West Coast wildfires that traveled all the way across the country to obscure the sky in New York City. Over 100 fires are currently burning in the Western U.S. thousands of miles away which were then blown all the way to the five boroughs. The smoke didn’t just affect the view, either, the air quality in the city yesterday was also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Unfortunately, the phenomenon has continued today, as well.

A happy, hazy hump day!



Smoke from the Western wildfires is continuing to invade our skies this morning.



An advancing cold front generates scattered showers and thunderstorms later today, and a few may be severe. Good news is the front helps clear our skies out some tonight. pic.twitter.com/u7jIWmyX3z — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 21, 2021

Red Sun this morning in New York pic.twitter.com/0cazUoGupw — ✘ (@utdfanatix) July 20, 2021

The red sun and the haze was really something this evening in New York.



Here is it at about 7 pm seen above Upper New York Bay, the Statute of Liberty and Ellis Island from the #StatenIsland Ferry. pic.twitter.com/bpLkwrZuuB — Jonathan Fowler 🇺🇳 (@UN_JWFOWLER) July 21, 2021

RED SUN: Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. drifted across the country and into the tri-state area on Tuesday, creating a haze over New York City and causing the sun to appear red. https://t.co/BPpWuZE79z pic.twitter.com/AyR6ORlXUf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2021

