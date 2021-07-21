New York
13 eerie photos of yesterday’s ominous red sun over NYC

The blood-red sun made New Yorkers do a double-take this week

By
Will Gleason
Generally, it’s safe to assume that seeing an ominous blood-red sun hanging in the sky is not a good thing. The scarlet star that many New Yorkers spotted yesterday, which transitioned into an orange-tinted moon at night, was not representative of an unfortunate supernatural turn of events, however, but evidence of a far more depressing, very real one. 

That haziness you felt you were experiencing while walking around the city yesterday was the result of layers of smoke created by West Coast wildfires that traveled all the way across the country to obscure the sky in New York City. Over 100 fires are currently burning in the Western U.S. thousands of miles away which were then blown all the way to the five boroughs. The smoke didn’t just affect the view, either, the air quality in the city yesterday was also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Unfortunately, the phenomenon has continued today, as well.

With the heat, humidity and hazy air, there’s a good chance you may be looking for some indoor activities in the coming weeks. We’ve got plenty of options in our roundup of the best things to do in July in NYC and our list of the best underground (literally) bars in NYC.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Susan Hagaman (@sehncny)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandy Tate (@mandyt358)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jason (@nycnpamdg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by G. A. (@galbgalb11)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eddie (@edd2793)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Serena (@serenayam)

