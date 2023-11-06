New York
NYC Marathon 2023 sign: Slow down, I am trying to count everyone
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

13 of the funniest NYC Marathon signs we saw on Sunday

These really helped lighten the mood.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The NYC Marathon, where 50,000 runners push their limits to complete a 26.2-mile race across the boroughs, is always an uplifting event and it’s a spectacle to behold (and be a part of).

Aside from the sheer number of participants, the getups the runners sometimes wear and the challenge they’re all pushing through, one of the best parts of the whole marathon is seeing the signs supporters show up with.

We’ve rounded up 13 hilarious signs we enjoyed on Sunday for your perusal:

NYC Marathon 2023 sign
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023 sign
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023 sign
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023 sign
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023 sign
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York
NYC Marathon 2023 sign: You look hot
Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

