13 of the funniest NYC Marathon signs we saw on Sunday

These really helped lighten the mood.

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

The NYC Marathon, where 50,000 runners push their limits to complete a 26.2-mile race across the boroughs, is always an uplifting event and it’s a spectacle to behold (and be a part of).

Aside from the sheer number of participants, the getups the runners sometimes wear and the challenge they’re all pushing through, one of the best parts of the whole marathon is seeing the signs supporters show up with.

We’ve rounded up 13 hilarious signs we enjoyed on Sunday for your perusal:

RECOMMENDED: The best NYC events in November 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONSTER MOVIE (@monstermoviecomics)

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewes “Louie” Moo 🐶🐾 (@louiemoo)

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Angel Vazquez Jr. (@miguel73_bkny)

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York

Photograph: Lila Barth for Time Out New York