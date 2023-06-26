From Pride Island to the Pride March, these moments capture the weekend’s joy and activism.

Pride Weekend was everything we’d hoped it would be: a colorful and joyful celebration of identity, love and activism.

New Yorkers showed up en masse at Manhattan’s Pride March and at events across the city, including Pride Island at Brooklyn Army Terminal. We waved our flags, donned our hottest and loudest fits and were out and proud!

We’ve rounded up 30 photos and videos from Pride Weekend, from Pride Island and the Pride March, that capture the weekend’s joy and activism.

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

Photograph: Ryan Bourque

#NYCPride For your enjoyment. Thank you for the love pic.twitter.com/SHt1YZ2T2Q — Thotkay (@Neekay_Haylee) June 25, 2023

Then a few hours later, after a leisurely brunch, the #NYCPride parade still going strong with the Flaggots. #nyc #gaypride pic.twitter.com/31IB1vSKy3 — Robert Wash (@RobertJWash) June 26, 2023

Sashay! Shantay! Panther on the runway! 🩷🖤🐆



Wishing you all a fabulous and fierce NYC Pride Sunday. As Glenn Close said, “LOVE and the power of a united community will see us through these turbulent and challenging times.” 🌈



Photo cred: Ruvan#NYCPride #Pride pic.twitter.com/dni5EuOhIo — Jonathan Valdez (@JonathanValdez) June 25, 2023

I am here crying every minute at the amount of love at the #NYCPride parade pic.twitter.com/fv0XSdlwLX — Manisha (@ManishaDot) June 25, 2023

I’ve been to almost all the parades and marches in NYC (and many across America). NOTHING is more positive, happy, creative, kind, fun, fierce, and welcoming to kids than #NYCPride. The environment is overflowing with happiness, fun, music and joy… pic.twitter.com/KfzszNv3FS — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) June 26, 2023