2024 Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge clown
Photograph: courtesy of Lori Hillsberg Photography /@raveninnyc

13 photos from the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day

Thousands of plungers raised more than $124,000 on New Year’s Day.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Although the winter has been mild so far, it’s not warm enough to enjoy a quick dip in the ocean! Despite that, several hundred New Yorkers splashed into the sea at Coney Island Beach on Monday for the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day.

Between bathing suits and elaborate get-ups and costumes, people dug their heels in (the sand) and rushed toward the shore with abandon, ready to be enveloped by the frigid, 45-degree water.

The best part is that the event, hosted by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club—the oldest winter bathing club in the U.S.—raises thousands of dollars for organizations such as the New York Aquarium, Alliance for Coney Island, Coney Island History Project and the Coney Island YMCA as well as for free public programming like the neighborhood’s Friday Night Fireworks, educational resources for local youth, workforce development programs and advocacy for clean water.

This year, more than $124,000 was raised.

That’s worth celebrating! Scroll down to see how these fundraisers took the plunge. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BJ DeLorenzo (@bjd_streets)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elena Red (@elena_red_nyc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julia Solo (@sunset566)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori (@raveninnyc)

