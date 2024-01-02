[title]
Although the winter has been mild so far, it’s not warm enough to enjoy a quick dip in the ocean! Despite that, several hundred New Yorkers splashed into the sea at Coney Island Beach on Monday for the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day.
Between bathing suits and elaborate get-ups and costumes, people dug their heels in (the sand) and rushed toward the shore with abandon, ready to be enveloped by the frigid, 45-degree water.
The best part is that the event, hosted by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club—the oldest winter bathing club in the U.S.—raises thousands of dollars for organizations such as the New York Aquarium, Alliance for Coney Island, Coney Island History Project and the Coney Island YMCA as well as for free public programming like the neighborhood’s Friday Night Fireworks, educational resources for local youth, workforce development programs and advocacy for clean water.
This year, more than $124,000 was raised.
That’s worth celebrating! Scroll down to see how these fundraisers took the plunge.
Entering 2024 by doing to @ConeyIsland polar bear plunge @LunaParkNYC #NewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/2kB7Z1fxVx— Ryan Dwyer (@DeadmanRyan) January 1, 2024
