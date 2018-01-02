15 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Tue 2

Cole Escola: Help! I’m Stuck Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $15 plus $12 minimum

Some stars are made to shine over New York, and in the case of the Cole Escola, the disturbingly talented character incubator was meant to rule downtown. Witness the Difficult People star as he unleashes new and beloved characters like "Oh, Jeremiah" and broken-down cabaret legend Maven Crawford in this demented solo show.

Wed 3

Gotham Writers Workshop Winter Open House; 7pm; free

Start off the new year with writing classes at the Gotham Writers Workshop Winter Open House and see what courses are being offered in 2018. Meet the instructors, take a free one-hour sample class in a variety of different courses offered, do some writing and get $30 off your first 6 or 10-week class. Refreshments will be served and you'll do some writing. Pencil it in your calendar and sign up for one of the free classes here.

The Moth StorySLAM: Ambition The Bell House; 8pm; $10

The outrageously popular storytelling series pits local raconteurs against one another, choosing tellers at random to deliver a five-minute tale based on a specific theme. This edition's theme: Ambition. Show up when doors open, drop your name in the Moth Hat and aim for the stars.

Smut Slam NYC Under St. Marks; 9pm; $10

Trish Parry invites you to share your real-life sex stories and get curious with an open-minded audience and a panel of kinky celebrity judges (think erotica writers and sex-party hosts). Sign up for a five-minute slot to tell your tale, or drop a question or confession in the Fuckbucket if getting onstage makes you feel a bit sheepish. Either way, you’ll have the chance to win prizes from Njoy and Babeland, so you can keep the fun going well past closing time.

Hot & Bothered: A Standup Comedy Show About Sex Black Cat LES; 8pm; free, one item minimum

In a charged era of sexual discourse, leave it to some of the city's most brash, brainy comedians to break the ice by sharing tales of weird hook-ups, awkward flirtations and glorious walks of shame. Host Laurel Cummings welcomes Krista Komondor, Brian Grossi, Lawrence DeLoach, Teresa DeGaetano, Sydnee Washington and Zilla Vodnas to share sets.

Peter Smith & Sandy Hoing’s The Bongo Hour Slipper Room; 8pm; $10, at the door $12

As a new year beckons, two of our most beloved comedic minds craft a mysterious new night of deranged performances at the legendary Slipper Room, leading us to ask...what madness awaits at the Bongo Hour? Join night creatures Peter Smith, Sandy Honig and silky-smooth musical director Ben Moss for this off-the-wall night of comedy, variety, music and dance breaks. To inaugurate the debauched festivities, they're joined by Larry Owens, Eleonore Condo, Tallie Medel and Eleanore Pienta.

Sarah Stiles: Squirrel Heart Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 7pm; $25, plus two-drink minimum

The hilariously off-kilter Sarah Stiles has conquered the hearts of audiences as sexy puppetmasters in Hand to God and Avenue Q and as Little Red Riding Hood in the Central Park revival of Into the Woods, which she stole in her basket. Her cabaret debut at Joe's Pub is a good platform for her comic ingenuity.

Too Many Cooks Lucky Jack’s; 9pm; free

For a night of unrelenting, uproarious free stand-up, count on the epic team up of Samantha Ruddy, Luke Touma, JP McDade, Jordan Temple and Dina Hashem at this mid-week get-down.

Thu 4

The Long and Fascinating History of Toilets Brooklyn Brainery; 6:30pm; $10

Water and sanitation specialist Kimberly Worsham discusses the invention and development of the commode, from ancient Mesopotamia to the high-tech sanitary machines all over the world today. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and tales, so show up ready to come out of the water closet.

Kovarsky’s World: Covers and Cartoons from The New Yorker Society of Illustrators; 10am; free with $15 admission

The works of prolific cartoonist, illustrator and painter Anatol Kovarsky appeared in Colliers, Life, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, andThe Herald Tribune, but its his many works for The New Yorker that are featured in this exhibit. Kovarsky started contributing to the mag in 1947, creating dozens of covers and nearly 300 cartoons over the next two decades. Check out his impressive catalogue—and have a chuckle or two—at this Society of Illustrators exhibit.

Giggles N’ Cream XXII Village Lantern; 7:30pm; free

Jesse Eigner returns with the twenty-second edition of his sweet free night of comedy, which combines two of our favorite things: jokes and ice cream. For this edition, he welcomes Alex Gardes, Nataly Aukar, Lucien Formichella, Samantha Ruddy, Wendy Steiner and Anthony P. DeVitoto the stage.

Ja Rule B.B. King Blues Club & Grill; 9pm; $30–$81

Flashback to 2002! Ja Rule's heartfelt collaboration tracks with Murder Inc labelmate Ashanti cemented the duo's legacy as legends of the early aughts. The two joined forces last year for a comeback tour, which returns to the area Mar 2 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center—but to kick off the New Year, the gruff-voiced Queensbridge rapper steps out on his own for an intimate Times Square gig.

Moor Mother + Dreamcrusher Brooklyn Bazaar; 8pm; $10–$12

As Moor Mother, Philly artist Camae Defstar makes music that bespeaks a punk ethos—sonic chaos and a revolutionary spirit—but relies on noise instrumentation: field recordings, analog sequencers and distorted drum machine collaged into witchy lo-fi "dark rap." Here she pairs with anarchic local noise-maker Dreamcrusher and a special guest.

The Party Bottoms Up Restaurant & Lounge; 9pm; free

Philip Henry invites you to get lit with a rotating cast of wild surprise guests at his wild variety show, which features shady reports of current events, stand-up and games with drag queens, porn stars, Broadway actors and other notables.

Unexploded Ordnances (UXO) Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa E.T.C.; 8pm; $25

Influential queer performance troupe Split Britches— comprising four-time Obie-winners Peggy Shaw and Lois Weaver—presents its new Dr. Strangelove–inspired work at La MaMa. Aiming to inspire discussion, Split Britches drew from conversations with artists and elders, employing its signature blend of vaudeville and satire to create a whimsical work about "ageing, anxiety and the end of the world."