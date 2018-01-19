15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 19

Never Sleep Alone Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; midnight; $45, participants $35, plus $12 minimum

Grand mistress of getting you laid Dr. Alex Schiller (conceived and played by Roslyn Hart) calls you onstage to complete matchmaking challenges, kiss strangers and drop your inhibitions at this live musical comedy seminar. Bring your A-game for the after-party.

Nerd Nite Littlefield; 7pm; $10–$14

Brooklyn’s most badass dorks convene at this rad night of trivia and presentations. Test your knowledge (and maybe win a prize) with trivia at 7pm, or grab a ticket for the presentations alone and show up at 8:05pm to hear well-researched lectures on galactic travel, video game preservation and parks.

Marie Antoinette with Pastries and Champagne Videology Bar & Cinema; 9:15pm; $40

Relive Sofia Coppola’s divine feminine fantasy of fashion, matrimony and hard partying in Versailles, France, starring Kirsten Dunst as the empress of opulence and featuring one of the best soundtracks of the 2000s. You’ll be pampered like royalty with a champagne cocktail and an exquisite puff pastry from Ladurée.

Heaven on Earth: Spice Up Your Life! China Chalet; 10pm; free

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of everyone's favorite slumber party movie, Spice World, by dancing with other Spice Girls fanatics in a Chinese restaurant. Youvegotnomale, Terence Edgerson and Linux are your hosts for the evening and tunes come courtesy of Ty Sunderland.

Winter Antiques Show Park Avenue Armory; noon; $25

History buffs can riffle through 70-plus booths of decorative housewares, furniture and tableaux at this vintage art and antiques fair, where you’ll find some luxurious and incredibly detailed paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries. The fair benefits the community-based organization East Side House Settlement, which works to bring quality education and resources to residents of the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.

“One Year of Resistance” The Untitled Space; 10am; free

More than 80 artists share their responses to the issues, culture and policies of the current presidential administration at this provocative group show, which follows up last year's "UPRISE/ANGRY WOMEN" exhibition.

El Museo @ SVA: May Contain Moving Parts SVA Chelsea Gallery; 10am; free

This exhibit, presented by MFA Fine Arts and El Museo del Barrio, features powerful works by the program's Latino graduates. Explore works by Graciela Cassel, Jon Gomez, Arnaldo Morales, Willie Cole and more.

New York Ceramics and Glass Fair Bohemian National Hall; 11am; $20

Visit this annual show to check out pottery and glass from 28 of the best galleries and artists in the world, plus attend lectures from curators and archaeologists on topics like "Pot(tery) Tales in Victorian Painting and Literature" and "The Meaning of Objects and How They Educate, Stimulate and 'Speak' To Us."

Let Me Break You Up: An Anti-Dating Gameshow UCBEast; midnight; $9

At this long-running exhibit of single persons’ vengeance at UCB, the unbeatable, unpredictable Carly Ann Filbin invites real couples to her own cheeky version of The Newlywed Game to see if their relationship is actually up to snuff. The couple with the fewest points has to break up. Good luck, and let the meltdowns commence!

Sat 20

2018 Women’s March on NYC various locations; 11am; free

Can you believe it's only been a year since the 2017 Women's March? It feels like we've aged a decade, but that's all the more reason to hit the streets once again and demand equality for all. Gather with your fellow New Yorkers in Columbus Circle and let the world know the times they are a-changin.

Brew You Yoga The Bronx Brewery; noon; $25

Yoga and beer, together at last. Relax your body and mind in this one-hour Vinyasa yoga class, followed by a tasting flight of four Bronx Brewery suds.

WORDS: Hip-Hop and Poetry Showcase Nuyorican Poets Cafe; 10pm; $13, students $10

Over the years, this long-running series has provided stage time to many poets and MCs—including Company Flow, Saul Williams and Mos Def—who have gone on to big things. See a crop of budding performers and, if you're feeling brave, sign up for the open-mic portion and deliver your fiercest rhymes to an attentive crowd.

’90s Bar Crawl at various locations; 2pm; $22.50–$40

Hit Bar None, Local 138, Iggys, The Spotted Owl Tavern and more on this wild retro-themed bender through town. Dirt cheap drink specials and tunes by Whitney Houston, Oasis and TLC jamming at every bar will keep you going far past closing time.

Sun 21

New York City Secrets Within Calvary Cemetery; 11:30am; $25

Historian Mitch Waxman leads you amongst the tombstones on this walking tour of the historic Calvary Cemetery. Founded in 1848, the cemetery contains the graves of senators, governors, businessmen and mafiosos, but it's not just what lays under the ground that will capture your attention: the cemetery boasts impressive vistas of the Manhattan and LIC skylines. Bundle up, the two-hour tour takes place almost entirely outside.

Satanic Bingo Night Bizarre; 7pm; $7 suggested donation

Daubers at the ready. Kathryn Dunn hosts this devilish event in Bushwick featuring bingo, burlesque, sideshow performers and more. Enjoy performances by Jack Sullivan, Deity Delgado and Fem Appeal, plus tarot readings from SomewhatVague. Get in on a game for $5 and if the bingo demons smile upon you, you may even walk out with a prize.