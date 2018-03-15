15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 16

“Real People. Real Lives. Women Immigrants of New York” Queens Museum; 11am; suggested admission $8

This nonprofit artist collaboration shares the stories of 16 young immigrant women through photographs taken in iconic NYC locations, and through testimonials about their experiences of coming to the United States and creating a life in the city.

Pregame Your Brain Caveat; 6pm; free

This brainy happy hour invites experts to gather around the bar to share knowledge, games and trivia centered on a fascinating­—and often esoteric—topic. At March 16's "Your Brain on Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll" edition, learn how your favorite vices stimulate your brain.

Let Me Break You Up: An Anti-Dating Gameshow UCBEast; midnight; $9

At this long-running exhibit of single persons’ vengeance at UCB, the unbeatable, unpredictable Carly Ann Filbin invites real couples to her own cheeky version of The Newlywed Game to see if their relationship is actually up to snuff. The couple with the fewest points has to break up. Good luck, and let the meltdowns commence!

Earthless Market Hotel; 7pm; $18

Connoisseurs of primo psychedelic fuzz-rawk, everything from Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys to contemporary heavyweights such as Clutch, will find sweet release in the molten jams of Earthless. Here the San Diego trio sets out to solidify its reputation for delivering adrenaline-inducing sets that leave you vibrating all the way home.

Maxine Linehan: One—The Songs of U2 Feinstein’s/54 Below; 8:45pm; $35–$80 plus $25 minimum

Bono she didn't! Poised and incisive Irish-born singer-actor Linehan gets close to the Edge in a set devoted to the music of U2.

Sat 17

Native New Yorker: The Real 21st Birthday Party of Nicky Siano Good Room; 10pm; $15, at the door $20

Studio 54 and the Gallery dance music luminary Nicky Siano throws an outsize edition of his Native New Yorker bash, with a six-hour set at Good Room. DJ Matthias Heilbronn and Rebecca Lynn join in on the manic night of endless classics.

Orchid Evenings New York Botanical Garden; 6:30pm; $38

The Botanical Garden's stunning annual exhibition lights up for special weekend evenings in the spring. Indulge your senses with custom cocktails and yummy vittles while DJs and performers delight you under an arched facade of colorful orchids. You’re sure to find inner peace beside the verdant flowers.

Rang Barse Hornblower Cruises & Events Pier 40; noon; $65–$85

Join this boat party on the Hudson River celebrating the Indian festival of colors known as Holi. Your ticket gets you a buffet of Indian food, but you'll have to shell out for booze from the cash bar. DJs Ashu Rai and Dholi Mohit spin tunes to keep you moving, and blue, pink, red, orange, yellow and green powders will be laid out on the top deck for your throwing pleasure.

Dessert Goals Sound River Studios; noon; $15–$20

This sweets celebration welcomes vendors like Snowdays, Lickety Split and Cupcake Market to present you with their most delectable—and visually spectacular—goodies. Sugar influencers host workshops like “How to Style Food Like a Pro.”

New York Night Train’s Soul Clap & Dance Off Elsewhere; 7pm; $10–$20

Mr. Jonathan Toubin brings his rock & roll party machine to Elsewhere for a night of twisting and shaking. Expect to hear rare soul spun on 45s and save your best moves for the dance-off judged by local celebrities. This edition feature two very special guest performers—legendary avant-jazz big band Sun Ra Arkestra and No Wave skronk-funk outfit James Chance and the Contortions—along with the usual shenanigans.

Sun 18

Vodka and Pickles Festival Grand Prospect Hall; noon, 3pm, $50–$75

Get lit at Grand Prospect Hall with unlimited tastings of choice vodka, paired with creative chasers like crunchy pickles, pineapples and watermelons, all in keeping with Russian drinking etiquette. Between toasts with new friends, you can peruse modern art on sale and hit the legendary ballroom floor.

The Brooklyn Meatball Takedown Brooklyn Bazaar; 2pm; $25

Amateur cooks go head-to-head in a saucy contest over the ultimate meatball. Taste your way through the offerings—previous bashes included Wellington-inspired, sriracha and salmon varieties, served in buns, on sticks and soaked in Grandma's tomato sauce.

St. Patrick’s Weekend in Irish New York; noon; $25, seniors $20 and students $15

If the traditional parade is too much for you, check out the lower-key, lower-Manhattan walking tour, themed especially for St. Patrick’s Day. Walkers will explore NYC's former “Little Ireland” district, learn about the incredible contribution Irish immigrants made to the overall history of the city, and understand why this day is more popular in New York than it is in Ireland.

Mac & Cheese Smackdown Brooklyn Expo Center; various times; $55, VIP $70

Grab your sporks and warm up with NYC’s best mac and cheese contenders from across the city on Sunday, March 18 at Brooklyn Expo Center. Time Out New York has pulled together the likes of Murray's Cheese whose four cheese mac recipe is one of the city’s best-kept secrets; Harlem's Red Rooster; Hill Country Barbecue Market; Mekelburg's; Harlem Public; Queens Bully and more. Even plant-eaters are taken care of, thanks to "vegan drunk food" joint Ladybird. The best part? It's all you can eat. Of course, you're going to need something to wash down all that gooey, breadcrumb-topped goodness, which is why there'll also be drinks on hand from Coney Island Brewery and cocktails courtesy of Jack Daniels.

Unisex Salon with Kenyon Phillips Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $20 plus $12 minimum

When we describe Unisex Salon as being shamelessly in thrall to New York in the ’80s, we do mean shamelessly: Bandleader Phillips and his pop orchestra, the Ladies in Waiting, make music that sounds like a parody of several of that decade's bands all at once (Roxy Music, Duran Duran, Nu Shooz), as executed on your school's Casio synthesizer. Guests at the March episode include Michael Musto, Cady Huffman and Claire Wellin.