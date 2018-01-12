15 fabulous things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 12

R & She NYC: The Queens of Hip-Hop and R&B C’mon Everybody; 11pm; $5, at the door $8

Get ready to get ur freak on to all of the greatest b-girls and brawlin’ ladies since the ’90s. DJs David Oh and Robi D Light want to see your 1, 2 step, as the infamous R & She party of London comes stateside for a night of TLC, Destiny’s Child, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Aaliyah and more. Wear your finest overalls to slay the game.

Vogue Knitting LIVE! New York Marriott Marquis; 5pm; classes $120, marketplace $20

Take your hobby to the next level at this high-fashion, high-intensity convention for thread fanatics. Attend classes on stitches, color patterns and mosaic knitting; catch runway shows; and buy yarns from around the world at the marketplace.

The ’90s Hip-Hop and R&B Sing-along Union Hall; 9:30pm; $10

Songs by LL Cool J, Boyz II Men and Salt-N-Pepa are on the lineup for this party dedicated to Clinton-era jams. Themed drinks (such as Gin and Juice), a costume contest and a dance-off round out the night.

Black Comic Book Festival Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 10am; free

Just weeks before Marvel drops the Black Panther movie, more than 12,000 genre fans gather for panels, cosplay competitions and film screenings celebrating black superheroes and comic book creators. Don’t miss discussions like “Black Characters Matter” and “White Scripts and Black Supermen.”

The Zlatne Uste Golden Festival Grand Prospect Hall; 7:30pm; Fri $35, Sat $55, weekend pass $80

After 32 years, this rowdy weekend of brass, horns and Balkan beats still rages on, with two late nights of dancing and drinking to the music of more than 50 bands. During breaks, head to the charshiya (market) to pick up fabrics and crafts, and try delicacies like burek (meat puffs) and vasilopita (king cake).

21st Annual Shoe-Inn Warehouse Sale Penn Plaza Pavilion; 9am; free admission

Alert! All shoes, buy one, get one free. Let the shoe fetish commence at the 21st Annual Shoe-Inn Warehouse sale at Penn Plaza Pavilion. For five days over 10,000 pairs from deisgners like Stuart Weitzman, Vince, Sam Edelman, Kendall & Kylie, Frye, Eileen Fisher, Fiorentini + Baker, Aquatalia, Dolce Vita, Ash, Free People, Ugg, Sorel, Sigerson Morrison, Marc Fisher, Steve Madden, Joie, and over 100 additional brands will be on sale at this mega shoe event. So swing by and grab some shoes for as low as $20 and boots for as little as $39. All major credit cards accepted, no checks. Restrictions apply.

Winter Jazzfest at various locations and times; $50–$60, two-day pass $85–$95

Each January, Winter Jazzfest offers a crash course for anyone interest in exploring NYC's jazz scene. Its signature two-night Greenwich Village marathon brings vets and up-and-comers, hordes of music fans and a palpable air of excitement to an array of cozy downtown venues. The shows aren't individually ticketed, so a wristband grants you access to any of each night's shows—as long as a given club doesn’t hit capacity, that is.

Sat 13

Introduction to Ethical Leadership with Dominique Mas New Women Space; 1pm; $45–$120

Expand your leadership skills with small and large group discussions, self-reflection activities, asanas, breathing exercises and more in this workshop that draws from scientific research and yoga to explore and develop ethical practices.

New York Jewish Film Festival Walter Reade Theater (at Lincoln Center); at various times; $15

A wide variety of documentaries, narrative films and retrospectives awaits you at this packed festival. Catch Italian comedy Let Yourself Go (January 13, January 14), West Bank doc West of the Jordan River (January 23) a restored screening of 1937 Yiddish film The Dybbuk (January 14, January 17), among many others.

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore Littlefield; 8:30pm; $15

At this popular and critically-acclaimed show, host Lane Moore navigates Tinder onstage, swiping and messaging with help from other star comedians and writers. At this edition, Moore gets assistance from Pia Glenn, Pat Tobin and Darcie Wilder. Expect big laughs and plenty of cringe-worthy moments when these two hilarious comedians plunge thumbs first into the wild world of online dating.

The Exhibition Public Hotel; 8pm; $10

While we're always down to see familiar faces performing comedy at dimly lit, unheated Bushwick bars, sometimes it's nice to go fancy. Badass buddies Mary Beth Barone and Michael Cruz Kayne invite you to the Public Hotel for this well-curated get-down for the cool kids. January's edition boasts Cipha Sounds, Jo Firestone, John Reynolds, Tim Platt and Joe Pera. Stay after to mix it up with performers, hotel guests and fans at a free party.

Sun 14

Sweet Honey in the Rock — A Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Queens College, Kupferberg Center for the Arts; 4pm; $25–$55

Celebrate the life and work of MLK with renowned vocal quartet Sweet Honey in the Rock. The collective, comprising Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson, Nitanju Bolade Casel and Aisha Kahlil, was founded over forty years ago with a mission of empowerment, education and entertainment. For this performance, the group is joined by Washington, D.C. jazz musician Romeir Mendez.

Flying Trapeze Class Circus Warehouse; 4:30pm; $59–$65

Make like Carrie Bradshaw at this two-hour class, which includes a swing on a full-scale flying rig and a chance to get familiar with Circus Warehouse, the 8,000 square-foot LIC training facility that has produced artists for Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey, Hamid Circus and Cirque du Soleil. Go on, be fearless in 2018.

globalFEST B.B. King Blues Club & Grill; 7pm; $50

This annual international-music showcase takes over three stages with represented genres including Indian hip-hop, Iranian folk, Mexican mariachi and Brazilian Tropicália.

Say Anything Irving Plaza; 8pm; $23

For more than a decade, frontman-songwriter Max Bemis has transformed his neurotic woes and exceedingly dirty thoughts into an ongoing alt-rock opera that's brash, barbed and frequently hilarious. Tonight you'll get the best of both worlds, as Bemis presents SA tunes new (heard on its latest LP, I Don't Think It Is) and old.