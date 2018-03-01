15 fabulous things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 2

Disotechnique: The White Party House of Yes; 10pm; free before 11pm, $15–$30

Serve crisp realness for this renegade pre-Memorial Day ball at House of Yes. Spin, drop and twirl in your whites, silvers and sequins to deep disco beats from Jellybean Benitez, Max Pask, Dirty Dave and Christine Renee. Don't forget your Shout stick.

On Air Fest Wythe Hotel; per day $100, three-day pass $250

Celebrate the new vanguard of radio and podcasting at this well-curated fest. Catch talks with Conversations with People Who Hate Me's Dylan Marron, Laurie Anderson and more; attend tapings of Talkhouse and Marvel's new Wolverine podcast; and get down to performances by DJ Stretch Armstrong and get insights into some of your favorite sonic addictions.

“David Bowie Is” Brooklyn Museum; 11am; weekdays $20, weekends $25

Over the course of five decades, David Bowie drafted the new rules of rock & roll—and the rest of us are still trying to keep up. After breaking ticket records at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the touring exhibition “David Bowie Is” hits NYC in March, with more than 400 objects from the celestial pop icon’s life, including costumes, lyric sheets and performance clips. Here’s what you should look (and listen) for in this celebration of all things Thin White Duke.

Kelela Irving Plaza; 8pm; $33

This innovative R&B singer's 2013 mixtape, Cut 4 Me, carved a distinctive niche via the interplay between her soulful vocals and the album's eclectic production, which pulled from underground club sounds. On her debut album, Take Me Apart, she expands upon that project, refining her songwriting skills with meticulous detail and a cinematic narration of her triumph of self.

Spring Revolution Festival National Sawdust; various times and prices

National Sawdust launches its annual Spring Revolution Festival, a two-week program of performances and discussions inspired by Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring." This year, the fest focuses on multicultural women, featuring artists from Russia, China, Ireland, Australia and Cuba. The event concludes with the Pan-Asia Sounding Festival, a six-performance fest within a fest curated by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Du Yun.

Sat 3

Annual Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade at various locations; 1pm; free

March your way over to Rockaway Beach for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day Parade the first Saturday in March. The Annual Parade kicks off at 1pm (130th St and Newport Ave) with grand marshals including congressman and respected community members. Early birds can attend a mass for peace and justice at St. Francis de Sales church (129th St and Rockaway Beach Blvd) at 10:30am.

Sumo + Sushi PlayStation Theater; 5pm; $45, with bento box $89, front row $199, with wrestling match $299

Witness the outsize glory of live Sumo wrestling at this special show, which pits real champions—weighing up to 600 pounds—against each other on the mat. Opt in for a bento box with your show, so you can eat your anxiety while the pros make the earth shake. Or if you're particularly daring, you can step in the ring and take on the big guys. Better start doing some pushups now.

MOIST The Creek and the Cave; 10pm; $5

All hail Abby Feldman, the intrepid stand-up who doles out advice from her bathtub on her addicting podcast and video series MOIST. She brings the tub to the Creek and the Cave stage, where she asks Giulio Gallaroti, Kelsey Caine, Jared Freid and Sarah Tollemache the iconic question: "What's making you uncomfortable right now?"

Nite Heist Bizarre; 7pm; suggested donation $10

Join Dream Boi and Miss Malice for a delightfully batshit night of anything-goes burlesque in the heart of Bushwick. They're joined by Untitled Queen, Zoe Ziegfeld, Munroe Lilly, K.James, BB Heart, Dream Boi, Nyx Nocturne, Miss Malice, Qualms Galore and Vigor Mortis for the March edition.

DJ Party Union Hall; midnight; free

Start or end your night at this giddy, joyous party at Union Hall. DJ Colleen Crumbcake and Basement Beats spin hip-hop, soul, disco and beyond to keep you going late into the morning.

Andrew Bird; The Capitol Theatre; 8pm; $36

The Chicago song man brings his trademark violin plucks and looped whistling to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! behind last year's, Echolocations: River, which augments his sophisticated arrangements of intricate, tautly wound (but oh so understated) instrumental flourishes with a concept-album framework: He recorded the whole LP while standing in the Los Angeles River. The album title is fitting, to say the least.

Sun 4

The Big Oscars Quiz Thing Caveat; 5:30pm; $15, advance $10

The trivia maestros at The Big Quiz Thing present their sixth annual film-buff throwdown. The night kicks off at 5:30pm with a multimedia trivia show packed with Oscars factoids and sweet prizes. After the game show ends, catch all the red-carpet and awards-show action on the big screen while munching on goodies from Caveat's food and drink menu. Stay alert: you have the chance to win extra prizes when the gang throws out impromptu trivia during commercials.

Ultra-Mega Oscars 2018 Nitehawk Cinema; 7:30pm; $30

Williamsburg’s premier movie house and eatery is setting up a photobooth and giving out a prize for Best Dressed, which means this is the place to rock that sultry number with the plunging neckline. Your ticket includes a $30 food-and-beverage voucher so you can make use of cheeky specials like the I, Tonya–inspired “The Incident” (shredded pork knee—yikes) and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri–inspired "Drinkwater Road" (doughnuts).

Free Academy Awards Screening Party Littlefield; 6:30pm; free

Littlefield and the Skint host an Academy Awards party for those fabulous penny-pinchers among us. Get dolled up and walk the red carpet (complete with photo booth and Joan Rivers–esque interviewer), then sit back with a complimentary glass of champagne and endless popcorn and enjoy the show.

Bacon Bits: Comedy Brunch The Stand; 3:30pm; $15, includes brunch; $20 includes bottomless mimosas

Join the always-game Remy Kassimir for this reliably-stellar comedy show over brunch. While you down mimosas, Kassimir and her favorite funny friends tear the house down with killer sets.