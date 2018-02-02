15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 2

Friends! The Musical Parody St. Luke’s Theatre; 10pm; $44–$104

Having already created goofy musical parodies of Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210, Bob and Tobly McSmith—joined this time by composer Assaf Gleizner—take on another 1990s TV institution. Paul Stancato directs.

Ashtanga Yoga New Vibe Yoga 12:30pm; first class free with online registration, $20, three-class pass $30, first month unlimited $75

Revive your senses and find peace from the chaos of city life at this spacious, aromatic new yoga studio that offers self-guided practices and instructor-led ashtanga lessons, along with an infrared sauna, reiki sessions and more.

“Loud Eyes” by Elizabeth Scholnick C.A.N.V.A.S. Gallery; various times; free

C.A.N.V.A.S (a new-ish art gallery in Dumbo) is showcasing the work of local, up-and-coming talent in New York. This week, view East Village photographer Elizabeth Scholnick's eye-opening images captured during protests against Trump before and after his inauguration.

Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II International Center of Photography Museum; 10am; $12–$14, children under 14 free

The International Center of Photography presents Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, a photographic look at a dark time in our country's history when Japanese Americans were placed in incarceration camps during World War II. Running through May 6, the exhibit reexamines this history and tells the stories of the individuals whose lives were upended.

Edmund Clark: The Day the Music Died International Center of Photography Museum; 10am; $12–$14, children under 14 free

The International Center of Photography presents famed British photographer Edmund Clark new exhibition, Edmund Clark: The Day the Music Died, showcasing photographic, video, and installation work explores the threat of international terrorism. The exhibit, which will highlight Clark's ten years shooting the global War on Terror, will run through May 6.

The New York Pops: Heart and Soul Carnegie Hall; 8pm; $21–140

The Pops snap and crackle through a program devoted to the history of R&B, with symphonic arrangements of hits by Al Green, Whitney Houston, John Legend and more. Broadway stars James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton) and Capathia Jenkins (Caroline, or Change) are the guest vocalists; Steven Reineke wields the baton.

Sat 3

Everyday People Brooklyn Museum; 5pm; free

This party started in 2012 as a brunch gathering for stylish New Yorkers to get down. Since then, the soiree has grown into a veritable dance behemoth and toured the nation, but it’s never lost track of its roots. The series returns one of its favorite locales, the Brooklyn Museum, with banging sets of Afrobeat, hip-hop, reggae and more. It might be the depths of winter, but bring your summer style A-game.

I Didn’t Have Cable, OK? at various locations; 8pm; $5

Darling comic Anita Flores has developed quite a pop culture vocabulary considering the fact that she grew up without the luxurious offerings of ’90s cable TV. At this witty show, she and special guests look back on some of their favorite childhood TV trash. She welcomes Calvin Cato to dissect the campy and crazy supernatural soap Passions for this edition.

ShakesBEER The Dubliner; 3pm; $49 (includes four drinks); $49

To drink or not to drink? That is the question at New York Shakespeare Exchange's epic pub crawl, which hits the proverbial stage at four bars in the Financial District. In this Irish-themed edition, the Bard-meets-booze affair kicks off at the Dubliner before heading to Bavaria Bierhaus, Beckett's and Route 66; at each stop, redeem one of four drink tickets for beer or wine while a cast performs scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Pericles, The Merry Wives of Windsor and George Bernard Shaw's Misalliance.

Party Like It’s 1999: Given to Pearl Jam Edition The Bell House; 10pm; free

Eddie Vedder fans, grab your flannels. The monthly throwback rager celebrates the 20th anniversary of Pearl Jam's fifth full-length, Yield. Along with hits from the Seattle grunge icons, DJ Steve lays down a crowd-pleasing set of ’90s pop, R&B, hip-hop and dance songs to keep retro-loving revelers moving late into the night.

A Drinking Game NYC: The Wedding Singer The Bell House; 7pm; $15

A crew of actors performs a reading of the rom-com, while you look out for drinking cues.

The Radio Dept. Warsaw; 9pm; $25

This Swedish indie-pop band unfortunately spent the majority of its years following 2010's celebrated Clinging to a Scheme embroiled in unsuccessful legal battles with its record label rather than making music. The turmoil, however, inspired a host of darker, matured songs on the crew's long-awaited followup, Running Out Of Love, a self-described "dystopian album" released last year that addresses the many conservative, reactionary threads circulating in the world's current political climate. Catch the lo-fi pop obscurists return to the city or risk waiting another half-decade for their next appearance.

Sun 4

Shady Ladies of the Met Museum The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 2:15pm; $59

Discover the true stories behind the muses of some of the Met's most fabulous artworks, including nude models in Ancient Greece, Venetian poets and courtesans, and the true identity of John Singer Sargent's Madame X.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical Le Poisson Rouge; 3pm, 7pm; $59–$109 plus two-drink minimum

The new musical Cruel Intentions is aimed at audiences in search of guilty pleasures. Like the 1999 film that Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross have adapted it from, the show is a teenage gloss on Les Liaisons Dangereuses: Stepsiblings Kathryn (Lauren Zakrin) and Sebastian (Constantine Rousouli) are sexual conquistadors at an Upper East Side prep school; Kathryn wants revenge on the boy who dumped her for sheltered incoming classmate Cecile (Jessie Shelton), a mission that tangles with Sebastian’s intent to bed Annette (Carrie St. Louis), the virginal daughter of the school’s headmaster. A damaging chain of erotic manipulation ensues.

Super Bowl Sunday Events in NYC at various locations and times; various prices

Craving beer and wings? You'll find your favorite tailgating delicacies and more at these Super Bowl events. NYC offers many spots where you can celebrate the big game, which is convenient in case you live in a pint-size apartment without a TV. You don’t have to miss a single moment (including the best super bowl halftime shows) thanks to the best sports bars in NYC. Better yet, many of them are hosting Super Bowl celebrations with bar food and snacks, plus amazing drink specials so you can have a party without the clean-up.