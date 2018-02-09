15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 9

Night at the Museum: Lunar New Year MoMA PS1; 8pm; $15

Monthly dance party Bubble_T. hosts this all-ages night market at MoMA PS1, where you can enjoy eats and cocktails from vendors like Kichin and Win Son, explore exhibitions and pop-up installations and catch live performances from Nightspace, Sookie Sterling, Phyllis Ma and more.

It’s Friday I’m (Not) In Love: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party Littlefield; 10:30pm; $7, in advance, $10 at the door

Robert Smith sang about being in love on a Friday with The Cure, but he also crooned about being "Not In Love" with Crystal Castles. Regardless of your stance, on Friday 9, an anti-Valentine's Day party is going down. So leave your heart and cupid paraphernalia at home, capeesh?

Out by 10: Funny Takes on Valentine Love John Strasberg Studios LLC; 8pm; $20, at the door $25

This favorite performance series invites storytellers and musicians to take on single life during Valentine's season. Catch tales from Robin Gelfenbien, Ed Gavagan and Vanessa Valerio and music from Sean Altman and Jack Skuller.

Love Pong with Bumble x SPiN at SPiN New York; 9pm; free

Find a match IRL at this Valentine's Day event hosted by ladies-first dating app Bumble. Show off your skills in the ping pong competition, sip complimentary custom cocktails, play crowd games and get temporary tattoos from TATTLY, all while flirting with three-dimensional cuties. Ping pong winners get free drinks for the night, so you'll want to bring your A game in more ways than one.

Our Damn Selves Brooklyn Bazaar; 6pm; $3

One of our favorite vintage shops in Greenpoint has partnered with Brooklyn Bazaar to host another fund-raiser and market to benefit Housing Works. This month’s theme is all about “love is love,” with a focus on queer and trans makers. The $3 admission fee allows you to shop goods ranging from ceramics and jewelry to vintage and contemporary clothing from 30 vendors. Plus, you get a raffle ticket. Besides copping cool loot, you can get a glimpse into your future with tarot readings provided by Anna Toonk and make posters to support trans youth with Arts Not Parts.

Sat 10

Cupid’s Undie Run Stage 48; noon; $40

Embrace the bone-chilling cold by stripping down to your skivvies and running with other maniacs on this one-mile dash. Dance off your endorphins at a liberated, lit after party to win free prizes. The money raised benefits efforts to cure Neurofibromatosis, so your bodily liberation is for a good cause. Plan your laundry days accordingly.

Pop-up Magazine BAM Howard Gilman Opera House; 7:30pm; $36–$75

This live talent showcase invites authors, comedians, scientists and others to present researched stories on a wide range of interesting topics. February's edition features author Sloane Crosley, National Geographic photographer David Guttenfelder and more.

The Sweetheart Soiree Norwood; 9pm; $95

The Jazz Age Lawn Party’s Michael Arenella hosts his eighth annual black-tie affair in honor of St Valentine. The swank soiree offers cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music from Arenella and Queen Esther, a kissing booth and even dance lessons, all in an 1847 townhouse that’s now a private club.

Madison Street to Madison Avenue Lunar New Year Celebration; 11am; free

Celebrate the Lunar New Year all-day-long during this action-packed festival full of musical performances, shopping discounts from local stores and family entertainment from Madison Street to Madison Ave. Make sure to check out the lineup online—we imagine there will be plenty of lion dancers, calligraphy demos and traditional Chinese face-changing.

Kith x Pamela Love x JonBoy at Kith; 10am; free to attend

Here's a good excuse to shop this weekend. Kith—a kick-ass sneaker emporium—has teamed with jewelry designer Pamela Love to create a pair of hoop earrings available in a range of sizes (30mm–70mm). Head to the NoHo store to pick up some bling and you'll be entered into a drawing to win a free tattoo by popular artist JonBoy (@jonboytattoo) on February 13.

Love, Elizabeth Street at various locations and times; free

Elizabeth Street shops show their love by hosting a retail block party with discounts and freebies. A bevy of shops participate: Lulu Frost, Josie Natori and Aesop, to name a few. You can also head to outdoor-apparel brand United by Blue to snag 40 percent off apparel and 20 percent off accessories, and for a sweet happy hour, which includes free beer and Raaka Chocolate pairings.

Sun 11

Shady Ladies of the Met Museum; 2:15pm; $59

Discover the true stories behind the muses of some of the Met's most fabulous artworks, including nude models in Ancient Greece, Venetian poets and courtesans, and the true identity of John Singer Sargent's Madame X.

My Fair Lady United Palace Theatre; 4:30pm; $10

No, it’s not Audrey Hepburn singing—Marni Nixon dubbed virtually every Hollywood star of that era—but the star's megawatt smile is original, and there’s always Rex Harrison to keep things from getting too sticky-sweet. Catch the beloved rom-com on the big screen with an introduction by BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge and a performance by singer Mark William and United Palace artistic music director Anwar Robinson.

The Lunar Market Artists & Fleas SoHo; 11am; free to attend

Celebrate Lunar New Year by shopping at Artists & Fleas Soho during this special pop-up market to benefit Charles B Wang Community Health Center. Scoop up artwork, apparel, jewelry, home decor and body care products from Asian American makers as well as products inspired by Asian culture. If you donate $25 or more to the charity, you'll get an invite to the closing reception, which includes refreshments, live music and a raffle ticket for a chance to win dope prizes.

PERICURA 2.0 Moxy Times Square; noon; free to attend, prices for services vary

Coinciding with New York Fashion, Moxy Times Square has planned an eye-catching installation and beauty event for New Yorkers. Performing artist Alice Longyu Gao has partnered with Moxy to create a millennial pink and neon art exhibit inspired by beauty and instant photo booths in Japan. It's a Harajuku-inspired space comprising waving cats and 400 pink fortune cookies. Aside from posing for photos inside this selfie nirvana, guests and visitors can book beauty services from celebrity hair stylist Kahh Spence (Kahh’s Shojo Manga Hair Station), Mei Kawajiri (Mei’s princess Nail Station) and Japanese celebrity stylist Etsuna Otsuka (Etsuna’s Harajuku Apparel Atelier). For more information on booking your appointment, click here.