Spotted in New York City this weekend.

Halloween 2023 falls on a Tuesday this year, but New Yorkers celebrated all weekend long in costume, carving pumpkins, drinking spooky cocktails and dressing up their dogs.

Blessed with one sunny day on Saturday, New Yorkers were outside in droves, attending the annual PUPkin Costume Contest, the Red Hook Barnacle Parade, Bike Kill, and on their ways to various Halloween parties.

Below is a roundup of 16 photos and videos summing up Hallo-weekend in NYC.

1. The Red Hook Barnacle Parade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barnacle Parade 2023 (@redhookbarnacles)

2. Toy Story aboard Circle Line’s Howling Halloween Pup Cruise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshmello the Samoyed 🐻‍❄️ (@mello_thesamoyed)

3. Halloween at Edge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie (@kingy27nyc)

4. Clowning in Brooklyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pazia ! (@pollywo.g)

5. Bike Kill 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

6. Witching hour on the river

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

7. Dancing for Dia de los Muertos at Rock Center

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Charro González (@soyelcharromexican)

8. Romy and Michele in midtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Brown (@nicholas_karl)

9. Halloween Harvest at Luna Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coney Island (@coneyislandfun)

10. Kenergy on the subway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Franco (@jeremy.franco)

11. Halloween at Washington Square Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARJORIE ZIEN (@marjfz)

12. Big heads dancing in the subway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisa (@whatnextbigsky)

13. Procession of the Ghouls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Clemovich (@robbiebklyn)

14. Pumpkin carving at Washington Market Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Market Park (@washingtonmarketpark)

15. Among the pumpkins at Queens Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Kid Big City NEW YORK (@littlekidbigcity_newyork)

16. Pups in costume at Fort Greene Park