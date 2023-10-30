New York
Timeout

Great Pupkin Dog Costume Contest 2023
Photograph: Shaye Weaver | A “finance bro" at the Great Pupkin Dog Costume Contest 2023

16 great photos from NYC’s spooky Halloween weekend

Spotted in New York City this weekend.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Halloween 2023 falls on a Tuesday this year, but New Yorkers celebrated all weekend long in costume, carving pumpkins, drinking spooky cocktails and dressing up their dogs. 

Blessed with one sunny day on Saturday, New Yorkers were outside in droves, attending the annual PUPkin Costume Contest, the Red Hook Barnacle Parade, Bike Kill, and on their ways to various Halloween parties.

Below is a roundup of 16 photos and videos summing up Hallo-weekend in NYC.

1. The Red Hook Barnacle Parade

2. Toy Story aboard Circle Line’s Howling Halloween Pup Cruise

3. Halloween at Edge

4. Clowning in Brooklyn

5. Bike Kill 2023

6. Witching hour on the river

7. Dancing for Dia de los Muertos at Rock Center

8. Romy and Michele in midtown

9. Halloween Harvest at Luna Park

10. Kenergy on the subway

11. Halloween at Washington Square Park 

12. Big heads dancing in the subway

13. Procession of the Ghouls

14. Pumpkin carving at Washington Market Park

15. Among the pumpkins at Queens Botanical Garden

16. Pups in costume at Fort Greene Park

