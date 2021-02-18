16 stunning photos of NYC landmarks blanketed in snow

[title]
New York City is being pelted with another snowstorm today, with anywhere from five to nine inches expected.
And while most of us are sick of the white stuff by now, having gotten our fair share already this winter, the city is still quite striking when snow initially covers our streets and buildings.
Check out these iconic NYC landmarks covered in snow.
1. Bethesda Fountain, Central Park
2. The New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue
3. The American Museum of Natural History
4. Washington Square Park
5. The Brooklyn Bridge
6. Roosevelt Island
7. One World Trade and the Oculus
8.
9. Flushing Meadows Corona Park
10. Radio City Music Hall
11. Riverside Church
Near Riverside Church pic.twitter.com/66fD7Oz2Yo— WhatDoYouDo? (@whatdoyoudopods) February 18, 2021
12. Prospect Park
13. Times Square
14. Astoria Park
15. Central Park
16. George Washington Bridge
