16 stunning photos of NYC landmarks blanketed in snow

See how the city's most well-known places look in white.

New York City is being pelted with another snowstorm today, with anywhere from five to nine inches expected.

And while most of us are sick of the white stuff by now, having gotten our fair share already this winter, the city is still quite striking when snow initially covers our streets and buildings.

Check out these iconic NYC landmarks covered in snow.

1. Bethesda Fountain, Central Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristian Sanay 📸 (@cm.sanay)

2. The New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rommel Tan (@rtanphoto)

3. The American Museum of Natural History

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Sweimler (@mackusa)

4. Washington Square Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Kravets (@sophsmirks)

5. The Brooklyn Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Snipes | New York (@thissean_)

6. Roosevelt Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xin C. (@xin.cheno)

7. One World Trade and the Oculus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Hershorn (@garyhershorn)

8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trump Unit 600 (@trumpunit600)

9. Flushing Meadows Corona Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis (@luvaz0)

10. Radio City Music Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Lindsey (@jilllindseystore)

11. Riverside Church

12. Prospect Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny (@dp_photos_nj)

13. Times Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @newyorkloveny

14. Astoria Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex (@clockworkal3x)

15. Central Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York City | NYC 🗽 (@nycwow)

16. George Washington Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc)

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what four iconic NYC landmarks could have looked like

- This NYC bar has been named the second best in the world

- 11 best snow songs for weathering any winter storm

- Google declares these NYC spots the undisputed local favorite pizza joints

- The best ski resorts near NYC for a winter getaway

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

woot woot