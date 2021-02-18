New YorkChange city
washington square park snow
Photograph: @sophsmirks

16 stunning photos of NYC landmarks blanketed in snow

See how the city's most well-known places look in white.

Shaye Weaver
New York City is being pelted with another snowstorm today, with anywhere from five to nine inches expected.

And while most of us are sick of the white stuff by now, having gotten our fair share already this winter, the city is still quite striking when snow initially covers our streets and buildings. 

Check out these iconic NYC landmarks covered in snow.

1. Bethesda Fountain, Central Park

2. The New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue

3. The American Museum of Natural History

4. Washington Square Park

5. The Brooklyn Bridge

6. Roosevelt Island

7. One World Trade and the Oculus

8. 

9. Flushing Meadows Corona Park

10. Radio City Music Hall

11. Riverside Church

12. Prospect Park

13. Times Square

14. Astoria Park

15. Central Park

16. George Washington Bridge

