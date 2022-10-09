18 awesome cosplays we loved at New York Comic Con this year

See photos of some of the best costumes at Comic Con Day 2.

New York Comic Con draws nearly 200,000 people to the Javits Center each year. It’s the place to show off your fandom and for many, that means dressing as beloved characters. Cosplay is a huge proponent of Comic Con and sometimes the main draw.

When we arrived on Saturday for Day 2, we were overwhelmed by the number of cosplayers milling about with costumes from movies, TV shows, comics, video games and more. Some were last-minute getups and others were painstaking projects. Nonetheless, we were impressed with this year’s crop of cosplays.

Below, we’ve rounded up 18 incredible cosplays that we enjoyed and think you will, too.

1. Samus

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

2. Lex Luther

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

3. Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

4. The Mad Hatter

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

5. Predator

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

6. Rita Repulsa (right)

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

7. Princess Peach and Bowser

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

8. The Mighty Thor, Hela and Thor

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

9. Ruby Rhod

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

10. Plague Doctor

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

11. Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

12. Daddy Mando/Din Djarin and Grogu go to the beach

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

13. Beast and the Juggernaut

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

14. Stevepool

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

15. The Witcher/Geralt of Rivia and Yennifer of Vengerberg

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

16. Angel Eddie Munson

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

17. Rapunzel

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

18. Din Djarin on a working speeder bike

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Bonus: We asked cosplayers about their costumes and where they’d take their characters in NYC.