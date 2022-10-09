18 awesome cosplays we loved at New York Comic Con this year

[title]
New York Comic Con draws nearly 200,000 people to the Javits Center each year. It’s the place to show off your fandom and for many, that means dressing as beloved characters. Cosplay is a huge proponent of Comic Con and sometimes the main draw.
When we arrived on Saturday for Day 2, we were overwhelmed by the number of cosplayers milling about with costumes from movies, TV shows, comics, video games and more. Some were last-minute getups and others were painstaking projects. Nonetheless, we were impressed with this year’s crop of cosplays.
Below, we’ve rounded up 18 incredible cosplays that we enjoyed and think you will, too.
1. Samus
2. Lex Luther
3. Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab
4. The Mad Hatter
5. Predator
6. Rita Repulsa (right)
7. Princess Peach and Bowser
8. The Mighty Thor, Hela and Thor
9. Ruby Rhod
10. Plague Doctor
11. Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo
12. Daddy Mando/Din Djarin and Grogu go to the beach
13. Beast and the Juggernaut
14. Stevepool
15. The Witcher/Geralt of Rivia and Yennifer of Vengerberg
16. Angel Eddie Munson
17. Rapunzel
18. Din Djarin on a working speeder bike
Bonus: We asked cosplayers about their costumes and where they’d take their characters in NYC.
