New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

18 awesome cosplays we loved at New York Comic Con this year

See photos of some of the best costumes at Comic Con Day 2.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

New York Comic Con draws nearly 200,000 people to the Javits Center each year. It’s the place to show off your fandom and for many, that means dressing as beloved characters. Cosplay is a huge proponent of Comic Con and sometimes the main draw. 

When we arrived on Saturday for Day 2, we were overwhelmed by the number of cosplayers milling about with costumes from movies, TV shows, comics, video games and more. Some were last-minute getups and others were painstaking projects. Nonetheless, we were impressed with this year’s crop of cosplays.

Below, we’ve rounded up 18 incredible cosplays that we enjoyed and think you will, too. 

1. Samus

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

2. Lex Luther

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

3. Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab 

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

4. The Mad Hatter

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

5. Predator

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

6.  Rita Repulsa (right)

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

7. Princess Peach and Bowser 

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

8.  The Mighty Thor, Hela and Thor

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

9. Ruby Rhod

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

10. Plague Doctor

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

11. Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

12. Daddy Mando/Din Djarin and Grogu go to the beach

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

13. Beast and the Juggernaut

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

14. Stevepool

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

15. The Witcher/Geralt of Rivia and Yennifer of Vengerberg

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

16. Angel Eddie Munson

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

17. Rapunzel

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

18. Din Djarin on a working speeder bike

New York Comic Con 2022
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Bonus: We asked cosplayers about their costumes and where they’d take their characters in NYC.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.