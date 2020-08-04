193 artist-designed flags are now flying at Rockefeller Center

Usually, all of the flags at Rockefeller Center are the same—like American flags on the Fourth of July, rainbow flags during Pride and silver-and-gold flags during the holiday season—but now, each one is different.

For its new "Flag Project," Tishman Speyer tagged Jeff Koons, Marina Abramović, Christian Siriano, KAWS and a handful of big artists and New Yorkers to design 193 flags for Rockefeller Center. The flags will be up through August 16.

The breezy works of art, which are free to view, were each designed to showcase and celebrate NYC's diversity, vibrant energy, strength and resiliency.

When the city shut down this spring, Tishman Speyer asked people to submit their designs. There were over 1,000 responses from around the world.

"The designs were hand-crafted, star-spangled, brilliantly bold, and digitally decorated – and they expressed a true love of the City and demonstrated a sense of community that is at the core of all Rockefeller Center does and believes in," the company said in a statement. "The Flag Project helped us usher in a new era of togetherness and human connection amidst a difficult time. We’re proud to fly these beautiful works of art for all to see, in the heart of New York."

You can see them up close here.

