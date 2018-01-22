20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 22

Winter Antiques Show Park Avenue Armory; noon; $25

History buffs can riffle through 70-plus booths of decorative housewares, furniture and tableaux at this vintage art and antiques fair, where you’ll find some luxurious and incredibly detailed paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries. The fair benefits the community-based organization East Side House Settlement, which works to bring quality education and resources to residents of the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.

We Go High: Singing Out for Reproductive Justice The Triad; 7pm; $50, plus two-drink minimum

On the 45th anniversary of the landmark Roe vs. Wade verdict, a lineup of Broadway all-stars and comedians gathers to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit RHAvote, which seeks to improve NYC's outdated, unconstitutional abortion laws. Time Out favorite Catherine Cohen hosts the proceedings, with the always-charming Henry Koperski serving as musical director, along with Alysha Umphress, Bobby Steggert, Tally Sessions, Nikki Renee Daniels, Lauren Molina, Whitney Bashor and many more performers hitting the stage.

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $35, plus $12 minimum

The astonishing, totally fearless Bridget Everett has had a bona fide breakout year in film (Patti Cakes) and TV (Lady Dynamite), culminating in the pilot of an Amazon series of her very own, the endearingly raunchy Love You Too. The towering sex goddess's triumphant set at her usual stomping grounds, Joe's Pub, finds her belting and oversharing as only she can, and she never fails to shake up the room with hits like "Boob Song." Not to be missed.

The Bettys West Side Comedy Club; 8pm; $10 plus two-drink minimum

Join AMarie Castillo, Katie Hannigan Von DeCarlo and Leah Bonnema at this always-dope weekly stand-up showcase at the new West Side Comedy Club.

Tue 23

Terror Tuesday Alamo Drafthouse City Point; 9:30pm; $10

Head to the Alamo for fabulously campy sister-themed horror movies, including 1968’s wacko Spider Baby on January 23 and the Margot Kidder Siamese-twin thriller Sisterson January 30. February kicks off with Nightbreed on Tuesday the 6th.

I’m a Straight Male, Now What 3F Studios; 7pm; $10–$20 suggested donation

Licensed clinical social worker Colin Lentz and sexual health advocate Bryan Stacy present this space for straight men to air their grievances in response to the current social climate around sexual assault and harassment. If you're feeling frustrated, scared or confused (or all three), this is the place to express it.

How to Say No 3F Studios; 8:30pm; donations suggested

Current and former sex workers lead a panel on consent and how to affirm your own mental and physical security when engaging in dating, flirting and sex.

Brutally Honest: A Night of Thanks Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $7

Liz Magee brings her funniest buddies to Q.E.D. to share their darkest, most confessional stories and sets. This month, she's joined by Ariel Elias, Julie Mitchell, Milly Tamarez, George Civeris and Ophira Eisenberg.

Tennis Brooklyn Steel; 7pm; $20

The songs of this husband-and-wife vintage-pop duo recall the sounds of ’60s girl groups and sunny rock & roll, marrying Alaina Moore’s vivid vocals to warm organs and guitars on its latest, Yours Conditionally.

Sleigh Bells Rough Trade NYC; 8pm; $30

Mixing bubblegum-snapping, cheerleader aesthetics and AC/DC hard-rawk brashness, this bombastic noise punk duo sounds like no one else. Expect to hear songs from their most recent release, Jessica Rabbit, which includes standout track, the spacey, subdued synth ballad "Hyper Dark."

Wed 24

Living Volume - Open Mic The Living Gallery Output; 8pm; $5–$10

Poets, writers and performers, come step into the spotlight and share your work (for 7–10 minutes) at this open mic night hosted by Erica Schreiner. Sign up is at the door and it's first come, first perform. BYOB is welcome, so grab a little liquid courage, show up early and bite the bullet, then kick back and enjoy the show.

Uh-Oh: Stories From People Who Pooped Their Pants Friends and Lovers; 8pm; free

Mining perhaps the richest arena of situational comedy, host Chris Calogero and his buddies share hilarious stories of nature's calling. Enjoy tales of horror from Mary Mack, Carmen Lagala, Drew Anderson, Emily Winter, Kenice Mobley and Larry Mancini.Giveaway winners have the chance to get their own Squatty Potty. Who said that comedy can't change your life?



Thu 25

Richard Lloyd and Chris Frantz Strand Book Store; 7pm; Free with $26 book purchase or $15 Strand Gift Card

Television guitarist Lloyd joins Talking Heads' Frantz for a conversation about his Lloyd's new memoir Everything is Combustible.

A Sinking Star Hudson Guild Theatre; 9pm; $23

Have a laugh at an unravelling marriage (ha?) at this short comedic play by Alison Lowenstein. A Sinking Star is performed with four other short plays as part of the Winterfest Festival. Killian Lock, Madalyn Pedone and Bianca Roses star in the breakout show.

Not the One: A Love Story The Tank; 7pm; $15

After a triumphant year bringing her candid solo show to stages Off Broadway and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, radiant comedian Mindy Raf returns to share songs, tales and insights into sexuality, anatomy, heartbreak and beyond.

Talib Kweli Blue Note; 8pm, 10:30pm; $30–$45

Since emerging in 1998 to link up with Mos Def and form Black Star, socially conscious MC Talib Kweli has made a name for himself as a solo artist of true integrity. Here he celebrates the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Quality, while supporting his new record, Radio Silence, which features contributions from Anderson. Paak, BJ The Chicago Kid and Dirty Projectors' Amber Coffman.

Puppets Presents: A Stand-Up Comedy Show Littlefield; 8:30pm; $8–$10

Stand-up standouts Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, Joe Pera, Hari Kondabolu and Janelle James deliver sets and hobnob with puppets in this funny and furry show hosted by Kelsey Caine and Carmen Lagala.

The Juan MacLean Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge; 10pm; Free before midnight with R.S.V.P. $10

The DFA Records duo of producer John MacLean and former LCD Soundsystem singer Nancy Whang christen the new basement space Rose Gold (formerly known as Cape House) with a raucous month-long residency. Every Thursday, you'll find the pair peddling its unique brand of synth-pop spiced with equal measures of house music, techno and disco alongside a few special guests—namely Jacques Renault on Thu 11.

The ’Sup Show Caveat; 9:30pm; $8, at the door $10

Female, queer, and gender-nonconforming acts get to hit the stage at this inclusive, diverse and dope stand-up open mic. At this special edition, hosts Juliet Prather, Maddie Fischer, Fareeha Khan, Jesse Roth and Stephanie Pace welcome an unbeatable lineup including Sasheer Zamata, Sydnee Washington, Lorelei Ramirez, Maggie Widdoes, Charlie Bardey, Carolyn Bergier and Michael Foulk.

Anna & Rachel: The Only Women Worthy The Duplex; 7pm; $10, at the door $15, plus two-drink minimum

Anna Roisman and Rachel Pegram—two of our favorite local performers—shut down the Duplex with half-hour sets at this special team-up.