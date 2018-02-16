20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 19

Not Dead Yet C’mon Everybody; 8pm; $5–$7

Anything goes at this satanic variety show, at which demented characters, strange songs and nonsensical stand-up sets abound. Grandmistress of gibberish Lorelei Ramirez reigns over the dark tidings, with comedy from Nathan Min, Fareeha Khan, Bianca Perez, Daniel Simonsen and Morgan Bassichis; music from Showtime Goma; and videos by Colin Burgess, Tynan DeLong, Simple Town, Teresa Lu, Libbie ponce and Mitch Mitchell. Ximena Izquierdo Ugaz gives a tarot reading.

Morrison Motel Cornelia Street Cafe; 8:30pm; $25

Stop by for a night at John Morrison's stand-up show, where you'll find killer drink specials and a game assembly of comedians ready to bring the house down. February packs a stellar lineup:Janeane Garofalo, Phoebe Robinson, Mike Drucker, Angry Bob, Margot Dodge and Troy Alan.

Yaz Hunni! Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre; 8pm; $7

At this sweet solo show, glowing improv paragon Mike Kelton shares cringe-inducing (and ultimately life-affirming) tales of growing up, coming out and becoming his own star.

Tue 20

The Fuck You Revue Bizarre; 9:30pm; suggested donation $10

Zoe Ziegfeld and Fancy Feast have performed in NYC's most legendary burlesque shows...and now they join forces to throw their own wickedly fun monthly bash. For the February "Beastmode" edition, they summon gorgons, minotaurs and other mythical monsters to strip, pose and let it all out on the stage. They're joined by Darlinda Just Darlinda, Deity Delgado, Qualms Galore, Nyx Nocturne, Anja Keister, Topher Bousquet and Wae Messed.

Haus of Sweat Bodyroll Sixth Street Community Center; 7pm; $60 three-class pass

Pro choreographer, B-girl supreme and acolyte of ’90s jams, Viva invites you to her inclusive, always bangin’ dance class, at which you’ll bounce, shake, roll and liberate your body and soul. Beyond the positive vibes, you’ll learn some moves, work your abs and sweat like a maniac to Shania Twain, TLC, Beyoncé and other high-power divas. If you’re down for a power-packed dance class but can’t handle elitist, competitive vibes, you’re about to meet your new family.

Golden Lady Burlesque Sid Gold’s Request Room; 8pm; $5–$20

Delight in the splendor of burlesque diva Essence Revealed as she and her favorite striptease pros gather around the piano for a night of tassel-twirling and live piano karaoke. February's Black Love edition features Sweet Lorraine, Munroe Lilly, Aisha Martell and Trinity Starlight.

Love Bites: Best Duets Ever Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $20

Downtown stars team up to sing superhits like "You Don’t Bring Me Flowers," "I Got You Babe" and "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" in this annual duets show, hosted by Cathy Cervenka and Tony Z. Performers this year include Molly Pope, Angela Di Carlo, Corn Mo, Brian Charles Rooney, Bridget Barkan, Aaron David Gleason, Travis Moser, Daryl Glenn, Mike Greco and Michael Musto.

Theme Party UCBEast; 9pm; $9

When does comedy go from immersive to fully insane? In the cases of Sam Reece, Sudi Green and Becky Chicoine, the lines become more unclear with every month, especially at their fabulously creative character show. For the February "The Oscars: The Crew" edition, the invite performers to celebrate the unsung heroes of the technical awards. Audrey Stanfield, Chris Burns, Katie Hartman, David Goldberg, John Trowbridge, X Mayo and Shenovia Large step in the shoes of gaffers, cameramen, animal trainers and other behind-the-scenes goons.

New York Philharmonic: Lunar New Year Concert and Gala David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center); 7:30pm; $35–$110

The New York Philharmonic is known for its exceptional New Year’s Concert and, for a seventh year, the renowned symphony kicks the Lunar New Year into high gear as well. In the past, the special Chinese New Year Gala Concert featured Puccini’s Turandot as well as Chinese folk songs such as “Jasmine Flower” and a new trumpet concerto, Joie Éternelle.

Wed 21

Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater; 7:30pm; $22–$34

With the start of a new year, so comes a new wave of young powerhouses ready to risk their reputations for a chance at eternal glory on the iconic Apollo stage. Your cheers (or boos) will decide who receives the night’s biggest honor—Top Dog—along with a cash prize of $20,000. Consider this your chance to see legends in the making before they become household names.

The Best of Chopin and Paderewski at Carnegie Hall; 8pm; $17.50–$125

For a night a classical music, head to Carnegie Hall on February 21 to hear prize-winning pianists perform renowned works of Chopin and legendary Polish composer Ignacy Paderewski. Kevin Kenner, Szymon Nehring, Łukasz Krupinski, and Marek Bracha gather for a tribute concert to Paderewski. The gala concert will recall the composer's last performance at Carnegie Hall 85 years ago and celebrate his works with mazurkas, sonatas, piano waltzes, interpretations of polonaise and more.

Zach’s Slumber Party After Party Club Cumming

No grim detail of the human experiment escapes the penetrating eyes of stand-up Zach Zimmerman, who brings his delightfully dark observational humor to Club Cumming's stage for a twisted and fun late night of laughs. Join him for genius games like "Post-Weinstein Spin the Bottle" and more.

Cabernet Cabaret Club Cumming; 8pm; free

You're guaranteed to be delighted at this weekly showcase beside the piano, hosted by conquering empress of musical comedy Catherine Cohen and downtown cabaret essential Henry Koperski. Expect experimental sets, sing-a-longs to Mariah Carey favorites and other unhinged turns from a line-up of rising gems. February 21 boasts Ben Rimalower, Arti Gollapudi, Kathleen Armenti, Emily Olcott, Audrey Stanfield, Tessa Hersh and Max Wittert. On February 28, catch Chelsea Davidson, George Civeris, Jess Salamon, Dewayne Perkins, Jack Raymond and Ayo Edebiri.

Thu 22

Athena Film Festival Barnard College, Altschul Hall; 6pm; $5–$12, all access pass $75–$100, some screenings and workshops free

This annual event that celebrates powerful women behind the scenes and onscreen features workshops, films and discussions. 2018’s honorees include J.J. Abrams and Bridget Everett. Catch features such as Wonder Woman and I Am Not a Witch and documentaries including Chavela and My Year with Helen.

Mary Norris 92nd Street Y; 7pm; $29

Veteran New Yorker copy editor shares tales from the marginalia in her book Between You and Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen.

The Future is Fluid Fete The Rubin Museum of Art; 6:30pm; $175–$225

The Rubin Museum launches a year of exhibits contemplating what is to come. Take a peek into the future with Vedic astrologer Pallavi Shastri, receive an oracle reading from Ashley Bruni and the Moon Deck, learn about I-Ching coin divination and more while snacking on hors d’oeuvres and sipping specialty cocktails and Brooklyn Brewery beers.

Runnin’ On Empty Le Poisson Rouge; 8pm; $3

Best buddies Yotam Tubul and Lisa Franklin take the reins at Le Poisson Rouge every month for this delightful stand-up show, which gives seasoned pros and new acts equal time to shine. They promise another excellent lineup this month, with Jordan Carlos, Mitra Jouhari, Joe Zimmerman, Stine An, Dash Turner and Jessica Steans-Gail taking the stage.

Influencer: Premiere Screening 61 Local; 7:30pm; free

Catch the premiere of this hilariously dark webseries about a 2007 YouTube one-hit wonder trying to schmooze with a new generation of social media stars. Luke Mones, Jaboukie Young-White, Carmen Christopher, Alyssa Limperis, Emily Lynne, Brian McCann star.

Screaming Females WFMU Monty Hall; 9pm; $15

The local indie-rock heroes, whose crunched-out anthems manage to sound both commanding and casual, hit Monty Hall for a three-night run. The band takes the stage just as its latest album, All At Once, sees the light of day, so count on hearing new tunes (we're particularly excited to hear the trio chug through the album's stomping first single, "Black Moon"). Frontwoman Marissa Paternoster is always a thrill live; in past visits to the intimate Jersey venue the band has all but blown the doors off. Expect more of the same here. Opening duties fall to Teenage Halloween Feb 22, Snakeskin Feb 23 and Spowder Feb 24.

Phoebe Bridgers + Soccer Mommy Music Hall of Williamsburg; 9pm; $15

LA singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has a knack for delicately spun folk explorations of relationships, as evidenced on her entrancing debut LP, Stranger in the Alps. She's been collecting so many cosigns from indie darlings—Conor Oberst, Ryan Adams, Julien Baker—it's safe to say she's well on her way to becoming one herself.