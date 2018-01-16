20 awesome things to do in NYC this week

Tue 16

Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World Barnes & Noble Union Square; 7pm; free

Cindi Leive shares her new book of essays and photos from 2017’s massive global Women’s March.

Fashion Forward Documentaries Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); various times; $12

Catch films about designers, manufacturers, influencers, laborers and consumers in this doc series exploring all facets of the fashion industry. Among the films are 1938's Making Fashion, one of the first ever made about a designer's collection; L’Amour fou, which examines the life and work of Yves Saint-Laurent; and Machines, a 2010 film that examines the daily life of the workers in an Indian textile factory.

Tammy Faye Starlite: Nico—An Evening of Light Pangea; 7pm; $20, plus $20 minimum

The daring, hilarious, persona-shifting Tammy Faye once again pays tribute to glacial German singer Nico, whose bored baritone vocals added eerie Continental glamour to the first Velvet Underground album.

Breakout Artist Comedy Series: Greta Titelman Carolines on Broadway; 7:30pm; $18

Conquering queen of mean and Lady Lovin' podcast co-host Greta Titelman takes over Carolines for this bomb night of stand-up, searing pop-culture satire and snarky storytelling of naughty behavior. She's joined by a lineup of all-powerful furies including Sydnee Washington, Mo Fry Pasic, Rosebud Baker and Marie Faustin.

STEVIE Our Wicked Lady; 8pm; free

Very campy hexes abound at this redoubtable night of free comedy, consecrated in honor of supreme witch Stevie Nicks. Hosts Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky summon their funniest friends to join in— with guests Joe Castle Baker, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Emmy Blotnick, Annie Donley, Mitra Jouhari and Marie Faustin hitting the stage at this month's edition. Worship your new dark overlords!

Theme Party Presents: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Podcast Pool Party UCBEast; 9pm; $9

When does comedy go from immersive to fully insane? In the cases of Sam Reece, Sudi Green and Becky Chicoine, the lines have been blurred for a long time. Watch the deranged trios embrace millennium-era pop culture garbage at this batshit comedy night, featuring their gonzo buddies Chrissy Shackelford, Peter Smith, Nanie Mendez, Lida Darmian and Meredith Paul, Tim Dunn and Maya Deshmukh.

FEELINGS: A Talk Show with Giulia Rozzi Littlefield; 8pm; $8–$10

Giulia Rozzi ditches the small talk and goes for deep emotions at her live talk show, which brings comedians, therapists and musicians together to give one another the feels. Along with DJ Therap-E (her sister Elena Pellegrino), she's joined by Sasheer Zamata, Griffin Newman, Janelle James, Katina Carrao and musician Chrissi Poland.

Wed 17

Evening Cocktail & Craft Winter Terrariums Queens Botanical Garden; 6pm; $15–$18

The container, plants and care sheet are provided at this boozy crafting event at Queens Botanical Garden, so you'll have everything you need to walk out with a pint-sized garden—and a buzz.

Comedians You Should Know The Gutter Bowling Alley and Bar; 9pm; $5

Founded in Chicago, this weekly standup showcase has been going strong for nearly a decade. The angle: up and comers on the verge of hitting the big time. The lineup for the Wed 3 edition boasts Michael Kosta, Judah Friedlander, Mehran Khaghani, Aparna Nancherla and Saurin Choksi. Host Mike Lebovitz keeps the laughs coming between sets.

Natalie Joy Johnson: Low-Hanging Naturals Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $25 plus $12 minimum

Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub. Now she reteams with her collaborators on that show, musical wiz Brian J. Nash and writer John Hill, for another night of sex, song and wigged-out showbiz excess.

Extra Funny at Extra Fancy; 8pm; free

Heather Harrison delivers in Williamsburg at this throwdown, which brings established comics out to play with open-mic newbies. Harrison starts her Brooklyn takeover with Dara Katz, Pat Dooley, Maya Sharma, Ian Lockwood and Riley Taggart.

Thu 18

Dirty Thursday: ‘90s Night House of Yes; 10pm; free

Travel back in time, get into the groove and lose your voice belting out legendary jams like Salt-n-Pepa's "None of Your Business" at this outrageous Bushwick dance party. Wear neon-splattered denims, oversized flannels or patent leather bodysuits to win free drinks and eternal dance-floor glory (or, if you win over the bartenders, that tends to work, too). DJs Todd Edwards and Dirtyfinger are at the helm, which means you won't stop moving all night. Spandex is sweat-proof, right?

Fundamentals of Meditation Anthroposophy NYC; 6:30pm; donations suggested

Using techniques from spiritual practices, neuroscience and recent mindfulness programs, this course provides a new user-friendly approach to the daily act of meditation. You'll learn how to initiate your own regular practice and see the overwhelmingly positive benefits in short time.

Fantastic Planet with Live Electronic Score Videology Bar & Cinema; 9pm; $20

Immerse yourself in René Laloux’s trippy 1973 animated masterpiece about human rebels fighting against their giant blue captors on planet Ygam. The film plays without sound while artist collective Tenth Intervention provides the score, ensuring you have one mesmerizing night.

Valrhona Hot Chocolate Festival Kickoff Party Laduree Soho; 5:30pm; $35

The chocolate aficionados at Valrhona launch their third annual Hot Chocolate Festival with treats from Ladurée, Fika, La Maison du Chocolat, Baked, Epicerie Boulud and more, plus previews of some of the fest's most creative cocoa concoctions. Proceeds from ticket sales go to nonprofit org Careers through Culinary Arts Program, which helps prepare underserved high school students for culinary careers.

Hit Parade Live in Brooklyn The Bell House; 7pm; $30

Learn about b-side pop hits and show off your music knowledge in trivia games at this live edition of pop-chart analyst and critic Chris Molanphy's new podcast. Joining him for the evening is the Pharmacists frontman, Ted Leo.

New York Ceramics and Glass Fair Bohemian National Hall; 11am; 20

Visit this annual show to check out pottery and glass from 28 of the best galleries and artists in the world, plus attend lectures from curators and archaeologists on topics like "Pot(tery) Tales in Victorian Painting and Literature" and "The Meaning of Objects and How They Educate, Stimulate and 'Speak' To Us."

The Juan MacLean Rose Garden Cocktail Lounge; 10pm; free before midnight with R.S.V.P. $10

The DFA Records duo of producer John MacLean and former LCD Soundsystem singer Nancy Whang christen the new basement space Rose Gold (formerly known as Cape House) with a raucous month-long residency. Every Thursday, you'll find the pair peddling its unique brand of synth-pop spiced with equal measures of house music, techno and disco alongside a few special guests—namely Jacques Renault on Thu 11.

Tom Tom Magazine Showcase Elsewhere; 7pm; $10–$12

The world's only feminist drummer magazine, Tom Tom, presents a release party for its Sex & Love issue, which seeks to platform "accurate, unbiased, and non-fetishised accounts of sex and love by female musicians." Nancy Feast headlines—a.k.a. Teeny Lieberson of kaleidoscopic and oft-dancey art-pop act TEEN—alongside local queercore outfit MALLRAT, head-bopping indie poppers Yucky Duster and hard-rocking trio Thick.

VideoTALE The Pit Loft; 7pm; $7

In this ongoing series, host Harmon Leon and guests from SNL, NPR, Comedy Central, HBO and more gather to tell gripping, hilarious stories while integrated videos play behind them. This month's edition brings Selena Coppock, Zilla Vodna, Chris O'Neill and the Improv Group Who Takes Off Real Clothesto the PIT stage.