20 awesome things to do in NYC this week

Mon 2

Miss Manhattan Non-Fiction Reading Series Niagara; 7:45pm; free

Elyssa Goodman welcomes a stellar assembly of writers to share their latest essays and nonfiction work at this monthly reading series in the East Village. The April edition marks the event's four-year anniversary, so show up to nosh on celebratory Baked by Melissa cupcakes while enjoying readings from Alanna Okun, Jordan Kisner, Mayukh Sen and Manuel Betancourt. Heads up: The event kicks off at 7:45pm and drink specials go 'til 8pm, so don't dilly-dally.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” 218 W 57th St; 10am; $30

The costumes. The getups. The Maggie Smith burns. Immerse yourself in the world of the post-Edwardian TV phenomenon at this show, which features more than 50 original costumes, along with Downton Abbey sets. Gawk at the table settings, authentic artifacts and more at this comprehensive exhibition.

The Second Buddha The Rubin Museum of Art; 11am; free with $15 admission

This new exhibit at the Rubin Museum explores the story of Padmasambhava, an 8th century master of tantra credited with bringing Buddhism to Tibet. The exhibit features 41 works made between the 13th and 20th centuries, which visitors can explore using interactive technology like Augmented Reality tablets. Padmasambhava's legends carry lessons about impermanence and triumph over obstacles—important stuff to remember these days.

Sorority Noise + Remo Drive + Jelani Sei Baby’s All Right; 7pm; $17–$20

Connecticut's positively cathartic Sorority Noise writes mature lyrical exorcisms of addiction, depression and suicide that skyrocket into scream-along choruses and make key changes sound somehow punk rock, rather than Bon Jovi-cringeworthy. You'll hear from last year's commanding You're Not As ____ As You Think at tonight's show.

Comedy at the Grocery Arlene’s Grocery; 8pm; $5

Julian Kiani, Evyatar Gour and Nick Poyner bring local stand-ups and comedy writers to the stage for this monthly LES showcase, in which surprise guests like Trevor Noah, Demetri Martin and John Mulaney have all been know to drop in and try new material. To celebrate seven years—a landmark for the NYC scene—the crew throws a birthday special with Nikki Glaser, Ari Shaffir, Jim Tews, Seaton Smith, Adrienne Lapalucci, Brian Mitchel and guest Maria Heinegg.

HB Live Trivia Game Show Hill and Bay; 7:30pm; free

Get your HQ addiction out IRL at this killer trivia competition at which Scott Dobrydney grills you through 20 questions—and sudden eliminations—with each week’s winners getting $50 off their tab. This month’s themes include Geography on Apr 2, American Law on Apr 9, Music on Apr 16, Basketball on Apr 23 and Science on Apr 30.

Tue 3

Aperitivo Tuesdays PHD Terrace; 5:45pm; free

Take in some sun on Dream Hotel’s PHD Terrace while sipping Italian cocktails and nibbling complimentary treats at this afterwork shindig. Tunes from the ’60s come courtesy of the Nick Palumbo Band.

Isabella Rossellini with Menno Schilthuizen: Chickens & Eggs New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building; 7pm; $40

Never one to sit and putter, the divine actress Rossellini has taken to a new fascination: raising and cross-breeding chickens, as chronicled in her book My Chickens. She joins Schilthuizen, the author of the contemporary urban evolution study Darwin Comes to Town, for a talk on our contemporary growth with the animal kingdom.

Leslie Jamison BAM Fisher; 7:30pm; $25, with book $45

The Empathy Exams author Leslie Jamison discusses her new book The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, which combines memoir and journalistic forms to explore how the addictions of great artists like Raymond Carver and Amy Winehouse.

FemDom 101 3F Studios; 8m; $35

Who run the world? Develop your domme persona in this workshop with Goddess Lola Jean. The two-hour class teaches you how to determine pain thresholds, navigate boundaries, seduce your partner into playing submissively, speak the lingo and more. All genders and sexual orientations are welcome.

Lauren Graham 92nd Street Y; 7:30pm; $50

The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star talks with her frequent co-star Mae Whitman about her new book In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It, based on her 2017 commencement speech at her hometown high school.

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously-produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize. Get ready to laugh—and groan.

Wed 4

Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater; 7:30pm; $22–$34

With the start of a new season comes a new wave of young powerhouses ready to risk their reputations for a chance at eternal glory on the iconic Apollo stage. Your cheers (or boos) will decide who receives the night’s biggest honor—Top Dog—along with a cash prize of $20,000. Consider this your chance to see legends in the making before they become household names.

Question Party?! Freehold; 8pm; free

Every Wednesday, this everyman’s trivia night has rounds like “Basic AF,” “Bad Ass Acting” and “Got Alotta Enemies.” Teams of six are encouraged to reserve a spot via rsvp@freeholdbrooklyn.com. Grab five friends and get ready to show off your knowledge of random facts or just throw back some drinks and have a few laughs.

Lorde + Mitski + Run the Jewels Barclays Center; 7pm; $59.50–$99.50

New Zealand pop royalty Lorde assembles a luminous, varied lineup for her 65-show Melodrama tour, bringing along the crown jewel of hip-hop duos (Definitive Jux hero El-P and the quick-witted Atlanta MC Killer Mike) and the pointedly lyrical indie-rocker Mitski Miyawaki. A singer with a penchant for the first-person plural (“And we’ll never be…”), Lorde’s not one to shirk sharing the throne (or the stadium stage).

Thu 5

The Photography Show Pier 94; noon; $30, run of show $60

More than 120 exhibitors descend on Pier 94 for the 38th edition of this photo expo. Peruse pieces from the 19th century through present day, check out talks like "Future Gender" and "Refraction: New Photography of the African Diaspora" with industry luminaries and pick up some stunning images for your home.

Tyra Banks and Carolyn London in Conversation with Don Lemon 92nd Street Y; 7:30pm; $45

The America's Next Top Model host and her mother chat about their new book Perfect Is Boring with CNN's Don Lemon.

Thursgays at the Graham: Rupaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party The Graham; 8pm; free

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race among family at the Graham's always-lit viewing party, hosted by drag darling Sassy Frass and special guests, with DJ Tr(Otter) keeping the night going, drink specials and plenty of free popcorn.

Uptown Thursday Nights MIST Harlem; 8pm; $10

Atlanta-bred badass Aminah Imani reigns supreme at this long-running weekly comedy showcase. Get down to sets from a well-curated lineup of new faces and old favorites, and don't miss the chance to see Imani tear it up live.