20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 8

21st Annual Shoe-Inn Warehouse Sale Penn Plaza Pavilion; 9am; free admission

Let the shoe fetish commence at the 21st Annual Shoe-Inn Warehouse sale at Penn Plaza Pavilion. For five days over 10,000 pairs from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Vince, Sam Edelman, Kendall & Kylie, Frye, Eileen Fisher, Fiorentini + Baker, Aquatalia, Dolce Vita, Ash, Free People, Ugg, Sorel, Sigerson Morrison, Marc Fisher, Steve Madden, Joie, and over 100 additional brands will be on sale at this mega shoe event. So swing by and grab some shoes for as low as $20 and boots for as little as $39. All major credit cards accepted, no checks.

Fashion Forward Documentaries Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); at various times; $12

Catch films about designers, manufacturers, influencers, laborers and consumers in this doc series exploring all facets of the fashion industry. Among the films are 1938's Making Fashion, one of the first ever made about a designer's collection; L’Amour fou, which examines the life and work of Yves Saint-Laurent; and Machines, a 2010 film that examines the daily life of the workers in an Indian textile factory.

Martha Graham Cracker Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 7pm; $25

Hirsute Philadelphia-based drag queen (her alter-ego Dito van Reigersberg cofounded Pig Iron Theatre Company) Martha Graham Cracker returns to NYC for more rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans. This latest show, Lashed But Not Leashed, is presented as part of the Under the Radar festival.

Tue 9

Winter Poetry Night - A Pen Parentis Annual Andaz Wall Street; 7pm; free

Literary salon Pen Parentis returns with its annual Winter Poetry Night, this time featuring new works from Gabriel Fried, Sarah Gambito, Marcia LeBeau and Ginny Wiehardt. The event is free and kicks off with complimentary wine and nibbles from Andaz Wall Street, so you can wet your whistle before the verse begins.

Star Wars Trivia The Chelsea Bell; 8pm; free

If you’re still buzzed from multiple viewings of trippy The Last Jedi, head to the Chelsea Bell to test your knowledge of the droids, spaceships, Wookies and star systems in Rogue One, the original trilogy and The Force Awakens at this Jedi fan battle courtesy of Trivia A.D. Don’t accept any drinks from Greedo, and be sure to avoid any questions about the prequel trilogy. It’s a trap!

The Poetry Brothel: 10-year Anniversary Extravaganza Spectacular House of Yes; 8pm; $20–$27

House of Yes transforms into a literary bordello at this sultry event featuring live jazz, burlesque, vaudeville, aerial performances, fortune-tellers and more. While lounging on beds and chaise lounges, poets offer their works throughout the evening, seducing you with the spoken word. This month’s celebration marks the Brothel's tenth birthday, so expect an especially festive affair.

New York FIlm and Video: No Wave-Transgressive Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); various times; $12

This film and video series, part of MoMA's Club 57 exhibition, features indie works born of the East Village's post-punk scene. Travel back to the ’70s and ’80s with Super 8mm films like Harald Vogl's OK Today Tomorrow and Nick Zedd's They Eat Scum. The directors are present at some screenings, so visit moma.org and plan accordingly.

Amanda Shechtman Hates to Sing The Duplex; 9:30pm; $10, at the door $15, plus two-drink minimum

Don't let the title fool you. That Shechtman can face off with Celine Dion is a certainty; that she might walk out victorious is indeed a possibility. Watch the petite powerhouse crack jokes and roar cabaret standards while she tries to examine her artistic career and exercise her self-effacing demons. Frequent collaborator and darling pianist Henry Koperski plays by Shechtman's side as she belts ballads for the gods to hear.

The Roast of Your 15 Year-Old Self Baby’s All Right; 8pm; $10

If you can’t hate yourself, how in the hell are you going to hate somebody else? Comedians exorcise their shame over their teen years through scorching receipts of the hair, music and bad kissing that once defined them. Alise Morales—NYC’s loveliest roastmaster—welcomes Marcia Belsky, Akilah Hughes, John Everett Trowbridge, Dylan Marron, Chris Burns and Ziwe Fumudoh to take deep, dark looks into their high school diaries.

Revival Show: Comedians Revive Musical Roles from Their Past Carolines on Broadway; 7:30pm; $16.50

Anna Roisman and Lauren Brickman resurrect a grim panoply of roles from elementary school plays, talent shows and Bar Mitzvah dances past in this outrageous—and possibly therapeutic—performance night. This time, they're joined by all-stars Mike Kelton, Catherine Cohen, Angel Yau, Larry Owens and Henry Koperski for some fond self-deprecation by the piano.

Wed 10

Self-Defense Workshop with POP Gym Bluestockings; 7pm; free

Radical bookstore Bluestockings invites you to work out and learn basic skills for protecting yourself at this free class. Leading the workshop is POP Gym, a project working to open a space offering free self-defense and fitness classes every day of the week. A worthy cause, we'd say.

New York Jewish Film Festival Walter Reade Theater (at Lincoln Center); at various times; $15

A wide variety of documentaries, narrative films and retrospectives awaits you at this packed festival. Catch Italian comedy Let Yourself Go (January 13, January 14), West Bank doc West of the Jordan River (January 23) a restored screening of 1937 Yiddish film The Dybbuk (January 14, January 17), among many others.

Drunk Science presents: Climate Change Littlefield; 7pm; $5–$8

Join your hosts Joanna Rothkopf (Jezebel staff writer), Shannon Odell (neuroscience Ph.D. student) and Jordan Mendoza (premed, once upon a time), along with Sonia Denis, Baratunde Thurston and Matt Rogers, as they knock back a few cocktails and attempt to explain climate change to NASA theoretical physicist Dr. Kate Marvel.

Too Many Cooks Lucky Jack’s; 9pm; free

For a night of unrelenting, uproarious free stand-up, count on the epic team up of Samantha Ruddy, Luke Touma, JP McDade, Jordan Temple and Dina Hashem at this mid-week get-down.

Thu 11

Fundamentals of Meditation Anthroposophy NYC; 6:30pm; donations suggested

Using techniques from spiritual practices, neuroscience and recent mindfulness programs, this course provides a new user-friendly approach to the daily act of meditation. You'll learn how to initiate your own regular practice and see the overwhelmingly positive benefits in short time.

Golden Girls Bingo Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $10

Cut yourself a slice of cheesecake and brush up on your favorite St. Olaf stories for this fan party at Q.E.D. hosted by Courtney Antonioli and Chris Chan Roberson. Play bingo to win prizes, and, of course, watch classic episodes of Golden Girls. Costumes are encouraged, so break out your satin robe and some Blanche-worthy rhinestones to serve it like you’re queen of the lanai. This month's theme: Lesbians.

San Fermin Brooklyn Bowl; 6pm; $20

Brooklyn composer-songwriter Ellis Ludwig-Leone’s San Fermin touches down to deliver sweet, brass-infused baroque folk—as if Dirty Projectors jammed with DeVotchKa. Prepare yourself for a circuitous journey through Ludwig-Leone’s nimble, expansive storytelling, chock-full of grand epiphanies and subtle truths.

The Juan MacLean Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge; 10pm; Free before midnight with R.S.V.P., $10

The DFA Records duo of producer John MacLean and former LCD Soundsystem singer Nancy Whang christen the new basement space Rose Gold (formerly known as Cape House) with a raucous month-long residency. Every Thursday, you'll find the pair peddling its unique brand of synth-pop spiced with equal measures of house music, techno and disco alongside a few special guests—namely Jacques Renault on Thu 11.

The New Comedy Project The New Work Project; 7:30pm; $5, at the door $10

Anya Volz and Mike Abrusci embark on a new Williamsburg reign with this excellent night of cheap comedy. Your ticket includes two complimentary beers, as if you need more reason to catch stand-up from Casey James Salengo, Aminah Imani, Billy Prinsell, Julia Shiplett and Karolena Theresa.

Postmen: An Hour of Sketch Comedy Union Hall; 8:30pm; $6–$8

Your favorite goons are back! The guys who brought you the Holy Fuck Comedy Hour—Matt Barats, Carmen Christopher and Anthony Oberbeck—return with hilariously off-putting sketches at their delightful hour-long show. Jo Firestone and Rob Haze join in on the high jinks. Count on nonstop laughs from these seasoned comics.