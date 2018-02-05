20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 5

A Greek Chorus Shotz Kraine Theater; 7pm, 8:30pm; $13–$15

ADD theatergoers get their fill at this manic and magical night hosted by Meghan Grover and Khris Lewin, at which six groups of performers each perform original ten-minute plays to live music. An advance ticket includes a free beer, so plan ahead.

Pulitzer Surprises Union Hall; 8pm; $10

Did you know that anyone can nominate anything for a Pulitzer Prize? At this ongoing comedy show, former The Daily Show correspondent Eliza Cossio and Full Frontal writer Caroline Schaper invite comedians to perform their best attempts to score the prestigious award. Afterward, they interview an actual Prize winner, and at the end of the evening, you'll cast your vote for the best performance, which will be submitted for real. This time, Ashley Nicole Black, Joe Pera, Blythe Roberson, Kerry Coddett compete for the attentions of Pulitzer-winning journalist Tina Rosenberg.

Fight the Power: Black Superheroes on Film BAM Peter Jay Sharp Building; various times; $15/film

As the world gears up for the release of Marvel’s Black Panther, the Brooklyn Academy of Music hosts a two-week film series dedicated to black screen actors any superhero fan will love. But as the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes: Some sport platform boots, black trench coats or spiffy business suits as depicted in flicks like as Foxy Brown, Blade and Men in Black.

“Loud Eyes” By Elizabeth Scholnick C.A.N.V.A.S. Gallery; at various times; free

C.A.N.V.A.S (a new-ish art gallery in Dumbo) is showcasing the work of local, up-and-coming talent in New York. This week, view East Village photographer Elizabeth Scholnick's eye-opening images captured during protests against Trump before and after his inauguration.

The Second Buddha The Rubin Museum of Art; 11am; free with $15 admission

This new exhibit at the Rubin Museum explores the story of Padmasambhava, an 8th century master of tantra credited with bringing Buddhism to Tibet. The exhibit features 41 works made between the 13th and 20th centuries, which visitors can explore using interactive technology like Augmented Reality tablets. Padmasambhava's legends carry lessons about impermanence and triumph over obstacles—important stuff to remember these days.

Tue 6

Katra Film Series Alamo Drafthouse City Point; 7pm; $30

Watch short movies and web series from around the world at this quarterly film fest. It's the season finale, so expect nothing but the best to hit the screen tonight.

George Saunders + Dana Spiotta Murmrr; 7:30pm; $20–$40

Murmrr Theatre launches a new series with a pair of readings: Saunders reads from his Man Booker Prize–winning Lincoln in the Bardo and Spiotta reads from her most recent novel, Innocents and Others.

Little Cinema: Romeo + Juliet House of Yes; 7pm; $30

Two households, both alike in dignity, come to tear the roof off at House of Yes for a bananas immersive viewing of Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 pop spectacle, starring the angelic youths Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. Witness live ballet and aerial performances synced to the film, and get down at an after-party inspired by the legendary soundtrack.

Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II; International Center of Photography Museum; various times; $12-$14, children under 14 free

The International Center of Photography presents Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, a photographic look at a dark time in our country's history when Japanese Americans were placed in incarceration camps during World War II. Running through May 6, the exhibit reexamines this history and tells the stories of the individuals whose lives were upended.

Joe Lovano Us Five Birdland; 8:30pm, 11pm; $40, plus $10 minimum

Us Five surrounds genial saxophonist Joe Lovano with a sophisticated piano man, James Weidman, plus the red-hot rhythm team of bass phenom and all-around polymath Esperanza Spalding, drummer Otis Brown III and percussionist Francisco Mela (bassist Peter Slavlov fills in Feb 6). Settling into Birdland for a five-night run, Lovano's crew shares tunes from its broad-minded, querying catalogue.

Wed 7

Far Out with Fou York: A Variety Show House of Yes; 7pm; $15–$20

Mash together the indelible elements of David Bowie, Cesar Romero and Lady Bunny, and you'd have a sampling of the divinely batshit talent on display at this performance art rager. Gag to warped acts by burlesque artists, dancers, clowns and comedians at this monthly celebration of the bizarre.

Peter Smith & Sandy Honig’s the Bongo Hour Slipper Room; 8pm; $10, at the door $12, reserved seating $25

Every month, two of our most beloved comedic minds craft a mysterious new night of deranged performances at the legendary Slipper Room, leading us to ask...what madness awaits at the Bongo Hour? Join night creatures Peter Smith, Sandy Honig, burlesque goddess Luna Love and silky-smooth musical director Ben Moss for this off-the-wall night of comedy, variety, music and dance breaks.

Extra Funny at Extra Fancy; 8pm; free

Heather Harrison delivers in Williamsburg at this throwdown, which brings established comics out to play with open-mic newbies. Harrison starts her Brooklyn takeover with Dara Katz, Pat Dooley, Maya Sharma, Ian Lockwood and Riley Taggart.

Ladies Who Ranch Vital Joint; 8pm; $5–$10

Kelly Cooper, Caitlin Dullea, Rachel Kaly, Maya Sharma, Caroline Yost and Sophie Zucker—formerly buddies at the late, great Annoyance Theater—reunite for this bananas sketch, stand-up and multimedia showcase, featuring special guest drag queen Adele Computer. If you're inspired by the out-there material onstage, try your own experimental pieces at the open mic after the show.

Valentine’s Day Love Series at Nitehawk Cinema; various times; $12/film

Looking to impress bae with dinner and a movie on V-day? Yeah, it’s the most cliché date idea in the book. But at Nitehawk—Williamsburg's epic dine-in movie theatre—you can grab cocktails, a delicious meal and catch a flick without ever leaving the premises. For the month of February, the popular haunt is screening classic and cult-favorite films including powerful themes such as infatuation, lust, love, sex—y'know, the stuff that makes people go nuts.

Thu 8

Tantric Edging & Valentine Dictures 3F Studios; 7:30pm; $50

In an age of constant swiping and unsolicited sharing of private parts, you may think romance is dead. But at this special glamor shoot, professional penis photographer Soraya Doolbaz provides the props and preparation for you and a partner to turn your private money shots into actual printed-out greeting cards. After your session, join sex educator Aaron Rodriguez for a couples' lesson on tantric technique.

Girlpool + Land of Talk (solo) + Forth Wanderers Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; $18–$20

As folk-punk duo Girlpool, high school friends Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker weave complex vocal interplay—unison shouts along with lilting harmonies—above spare guitar melodies. Performing now as a larger ensemble, the band adds a fuller sound and the jolt of live percussion to the stark songs of its sophomore album, Powerplant.

Reformed Whores Present Un N’ Cumming The Cobra Club; 9pm; free

NYC's most brilliantly deranged duo have continue their country-music conquest of the city's stand-up stages. They bring their bananas original songs to the Cobra for this special free night, and recruit comics Sean Donnelly, Claudia Cogan, Brendan McLaughlin and Courtney Fearrington to join in on the madness.

Showgasm Ars Nova; 8pm; $5–$20

Careening at high speeds between giddy self-awareness and glorious rage, Mitra Jouhari surges with an endless fire that has made her a joy to behold in her comedy covens Three Busy Debras and It's a Guy Thing. The Miracle Workers and President Show writer takes the reins of the always-wild Showgasm variety show for a wild night of stand-up, dancing and merry insanity. She welcomes stage terrorist Annie Donley, Jacqueline Novak, Karen Chee and Cocoon Central Dance Team to lose their minds. An intellect like Jouhari is bound for greatness; catch her while you can.

Sophie Elsewhere; 8pm; $25

Like many producers, avant-dance artist Sophie’s initial days were shrouded in mystique: hypersaccharine singles like “Bipp” and live shows veering on veritable performance art—faux soda advertisements included—bespoke not only a keen ear for radio pop sensibilities, but also an anti-capitalist critique of the form. Skip to 2017 and the producer’s new music video, “It’s Okay to Cry,” features her face front and center as she sings behind fantastical digitally rendered landscapes, demolishing those prior smoke screens in a dramatic display of vulnerability. Just as she did in 2013, Sophie is poised to transform contemporary electronic music, and she knows it: The upcoming debut is titled Whole New World.