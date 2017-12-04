20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 4

Shotz Kraine Theater; 7pm; $13, includes a beer. At the door $15

ADD theatergoers get their fill at this manic and magical night, at which six groups of performers each perform original ten-minute plays to live music. This month's "Ghosts of Shotz Past" edition invites you to grab a free beer and witness mythical face-offs with holiday memories and spectres from previous lives.

Generation Women Caveat; 7pm; $25, VIP $70

The Regulars author Georgia Clark welcomes five women, whose ages range from their twenties to their sixties, to share personal stories. The "End of an Era" edition includes Taylor Shaw, Raeshem Nijhon, Pat Brown, Laurie Albanese, Sally Koslow and Hilma Wolitzer.

Miss Manhattan Non-Fiction Reading Series Niagara; 7:45pm; free

Elyssa Goodman welcomes a stellar assembly of writers to share their latest essays and nonfiction work at this monthly reading series in the East Village. This month, she welcomes Vivian Gornick, Tara Clancy, Abeer Hoque and Jessica Ciencin Henriquez to read pieces.

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $35 plus $12 minimum

The astonishing, totally fearless Bridget Everett has had a bona fide breakout year in film (Patti Cakes) and TV (Lady Dynamite), culminating in the pilot of an Amazon series of her very own, the endearingly raunchy Love You Too. The towering sex goddess's triumphant set at her usual stomping grounds, Joe's Pub, finds her belting and oversharing as only she can, and she never fails to shake up the room with hits like "Boob Song." Not to be missed.

Tue 5

NPR’s Ask Me Another The Bell House; 7:30pm; $20–$25

Put your brain to the test at this popular hour-long NPR show, in which host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton challenge puzzle masters, audience members and special guests with brainteasers and trivia tidbits. The Mon 27 edition features special guest Jason Mraz.

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $8–$10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously-produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize. Get ready to laugh—and groan.

STEVIE Our Wicked lady; 8pm; free

Is there any more appropriate venue for a Stevie Nicks-inspired show than Our Wicked Lady? Watch hosts Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky brew bitchy comedy magic at this monthly stand-up showcase, with guests Joel Kim Booster, Farah Brook, Sonia Denis, Michael Foulk, Mitra Jouhari, Aparna Nancherla and Eudora Peterson taking the stage. Worship your new dark overlords!

Gary Numan White Eagle Hall; 7pm; $30

This perennial ’80s goth may have come off as a one-hit wonder here in the States, thanks to "Cars," but in his native England, the album from which that ubiquitous single came, The Pleasure Principle, was the second of three consecutive No. 1 LPs for the young synth-pop pioneer. Thirty years on, his newest, Savage (Songs from a Broken World), updates the melodrama of those initial albums with a contemporary industrial brutality that pulls influence in no small part from ’90s nü-metal and the works of Marilyn Manson.

Wed 6

Tim Burton’s live Nightmare Before Christmas Barclays Center; 8pm; $25–$300

Fans of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas are in for a real treat—and it’s not leftover Halloween candy or Christmas cookies. Watch the cultish, bi-holiday film while listening to live performances from original cast members Catherine O’Hara (Sally), Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) and the Pumpkin King himself—Danny Elfman—at Barclays Center.

Not the One: A Love Story The Tank; 8pm; $15

After a triumphant year bringing her candid solo show to stages Off Broadway and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, radiant comedian Mindy Raf returns to share songs, tales and insights into sexuality, anatomy, heartbreak and beyond.

Quiet Mornings Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); 7:30am; $15

Get to MoMA for a morning of art and meditation before the hordes of tourists take over at 10:30am. Peruse the museum’s collection, which includes Claude Monet’s water lilies and works by Mark Rothko and Agnes Martin, plus select exhibits like Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends and Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive. After the guided meditation in the sculpture garden at 8:30am, you'll be ready to go about your day feeling refreshed and inspired.

Smut Slam NYC Under St. Marks; 9pm; $10

Trish Perry invites you to share your real-life sex stories and get curious with an open-minded audience and a panel of kinky celebrity judges (think erotica writers and sex-party hosts). Sign up for a five-minute slot to tell your tale, or drop a question or confession in the Fuckbucket if getting onstage makes you feel a bit sheepish. Either way, you’ll have the chance to win prizes from Njoy and Babeland, so you can keep the fun going well past closing time.

Thu 7

ORI Moonlight Market Lot 45; 6pm; free

Peruse one-of-a-kind leather and fabric costumes, along with jewelry and art from some of Brooklyn’s most inventive creators at the winter edition of this inventive market. Shopping's not the only thing on the menu: catch mesmerizing aerial performances and enjoy musical entertainment from the Beat Kitty, Joro Boro and ILLexxandra.

Yum’s the Word Le Poisson Rouge; 7:30pm; $15, at the door $20

The supreme queen of salty storytelling Robin Gelfenbien serves ice cream birthday cake and tales with Selena Coppock, Richard Cardillo, Katherine Wessling and Adam Linn.

Dirty Thursday: Holiday Office Party House of Yes; 10pm; free

Hands down, this is the most fun you'll have at an office holiday party this season. This soiree would be an HR nightmare waiting to happen at any other office, but not at House of Yes. Dress up in your favorite office holiday attire for a chance to win free drinks, and who knows, maybe you'll finally build up the confidence to talk to your crush who sits at the desk across from you.

Los Nutcrackers: A Christmas Carajo Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance; 8pm; $25

Now in its 14th year, Charles Rice-González's holiday play—which subverts The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol—imagines a queer Latino couple caught in a journey through time one trippy Christmas eve. Expect ’80s flashbacks, Martha Stewart dinner parties and plenty of angelic divas to light the way.

Evening Cocktail & Craft: Wine and Shine Queens Botanical Garden; 6pm; $15–$18

Make a menorah out of terra-cotta pots, roll beeswax candles, and snack on jelly doughnuts at this boozy crafting event at Queens Botanical Garden. You’ll walk out with a set of eight candles and probably a buzz.

Human Rights Day: Samantha Power and Abraham H. Foxman Museum of Jewish Heritage; 7pm; $25

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Power speaks to former Anti-Defamation League director Foxman about the defining global conflicts of our time.

Hedda Presents the Classics Village East Cinema; 7:30pm; $15

The indefatigable veggie-haired queen presents droll commentary during screenings of some of your high-camp favorites at this weekly series. This time, she digs into the legendary 1950s film Sunset Boulevard, starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden. This should be easy.

Nutcracker Rouge Theatre XIV; 8pm; $65–$300

Company XIV returns with its ribald spin on Tchaikovsky, a dazzling spectacle featuring a top-tier cast of opera singers, aerialists, circus performers and burlesque artists. Keep an eye out for whoever (and whatever) comes crawling out from under Mother Ginger’s dress.