8 New York City neighborhoods your favorite Disney characters would love

Living in New York City isn't the perfect fairy tale, but if Disney characters were magically transported to the Big Apple, they would fit right into certain neighborhoods. Whether a character’s preferred castle would be a brownstone uptown or a duplex downtown, they’re bound to find their storybook ending in the niche of concrete jungle best suited for their personality.

Which of these Disney characters would you love to have as a neighbor in your New York City home?

Belle – The Upper West Side

Bookworm Belle of Beauty & The Beast would move into a picturesque brownstone on the literary-minded Upper West Side faster than she swears off a provincial life. She’d stroll along Amsterdam in a wide-brimmed hat and a turtleneck that would put a Nora Ephron heroine to shame and start an impressive collection of tote bags featuring New Yorker covers. Catch her looking for Prince Charming in subscription seats at Lincoln Center or in a cozy corner at The Dead Poet.

Tiana – Astoria

Fresh off creating a culinary empire in New Orleans, The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana would rent the second floor of a two-family home off Ditmars to plan out her newest restaurant. In between testing menu items for a Cajun-Greek fusion joint, she bikes along the East River and networks for vendor connections at Queens Night Market. She could probably whip up an elite brunch at home, but she has a soft spot for Saturdays at The Thirsty Koala and The Highwater.

Cinderella – Upper East Side

Cinderella has a rags-to-riches background, so something about the Upper East Side’s old-fashioned glamour feels just like home. While she can’t resist the jazzy decadence of a special night out at Bemelmans, she’s most herself wearing old jeans in the sunshine at Carl Schurz Park. She enjoys the spring tulips along Park Avenue, but nothing truly beats an outdoor seat at a dive bar on Second Avenue.

Aladdin – Bushwick

Aladdin’s street smarts will thrive amidst the Bushwick nightlife, and he’ll somehow always find a way to work around L train delays and still arrive somewhere on time. He knows how to haggle successfully in the most notorious vintage shops and win over even the grumpiest bodega cashiers. Don’t underestimate his ability to woo a date with an original pie from Roberta’s and a romantic, secluded view of the city skyline.

Ariel – Dumbo

Ariel from The Little Mermaid is the equivalent of a beach town native who craves something more but hates to be too far from the water. Dumbo’s fashionably industrial atmosphere with plenty of waterside views will keep her satisfied. She’ll learn more about this world through trying new cuisine at Time Out Market and attending experimental theater at St. Ann’s Warehouse.

Elsa – Bay Ridge, Inwood, Riverdale, or any other far-off distant land

All Elsa ever wanted was a peaceful fortress of her own, which is exactly why the Frozen star would gravitate to quieter neighborhoods at the far edges of the boroughs. Whether home is an airy loft, a quaint studio apartment, or a spacious home on a sloping street, she would relish the slower pace of life away from the hustle. When her sister is in the mood for a night out in a hipper neighborhood, Elsa will gamely take the long train ride to meet her, but she can’t wait to come home to her own little castle before midnight.

Hercules – Chelsea

In the land of Midwesterners-turned-models, Hercules and his zero-to-hero origins would fit right in among Chelsea’s glossy cafes and well-manicured rooftops. He’d feel a little bashful about working out at Equinox, so look for him doing pull-ups at Hudson River Park and sprinting along the High Line. When his trainer isn’t watching, he indulges in treats from Donut Pub way too often.

Moana – The Rockaways

It may take a while to buy her dream home in the Hamptons or on the Jersey Shore, so until then, Moana will get her fill of the beach by living in the Rockaways. She’ll keep busy during the summer by teaching surfing lessons, but in the off-season, she’s the type that will still walk her dog on the beach every morning. Moana exclusively supports the town’s small businesses, and while she’s reluctant to stray from home, she’d love the chance to see just how far in New York City she may go.