8 reasons you should add a New York Liberty game to your summer bucket list

It’s WNBA season and time to cheer on The New York Liberty!

Never been to a WNBA game in the city? Now’s your chance! You don’t want to miss the 36-game summer season and your opportunity to add another important local fandom to your love for New York. Here’s why you should add a game (or many) to your calendar.

1. The New York Liberty is back in Brooklyn

After decamping from Madison Square Garden in 2017, The New York Liberty moved its 2018 home games to Westchester County Center. Like all good city friends who move to the ‘burbs, the team has rightfully relocated to Brooklyn, where they’ve played home games at Barclays Center since 2020. No Metro-North trip needed.

2. Tickets are inexpensive (and A.C. is free)

For an abundance of free air conditioning, you can see a live sporting event for less than the price of going to the movies (if you’re going to a fancy theater). Tickets typically start at $30 and most of the stadium is closed off, so you’ll be close to the action.

3. The Liberty is currently No. 10 of 12 WNBA Teams

As the greatest city in the world, we’re used to having the best of everything, and our WNBA team can certainly get there! Having a low-ranked team means you can say you were cheering them on back before they were legends and champions. You’re helping the effort! You’ll never be an OG Yankees fan, but with The Liberty, which was founded in 1997, you can still cheer the players to greatness.

4. See the Timeless Torches perform

This dance troupe of dancers over the age of 40 (many are retirees over 60) is truly one of New York’s hidden cultural gems! They have fun! They groove! And their performances are top-tier!

5. The lines for food and bev are quick

Going to a sporting event in New York means you’re likely missing a lot of the action to get some refreshments. Not here! While many vendors aren’t open for Liberty games (rude), the lower density of fans means you can grab your Nathan’s hot dogs and tall boy Brooklyn Lagers in record time. The bathroom lines are also not brutal. Take advantage.

6. Watch basketball superstars play

Legendary basketball stars from all twelve WNBA teams are passing through Barclays this season. See Sue Bird dribble across the court when the Seattle Storm are in town on June 19 or catch Diana Taurasi play with the Phoenix Mercury before she retires.

7. There are no women’s sports bars in New York

Yep, that’s correct. There are zero bars across the entire city dedicated to showing women’s sports. And chances are, if you dip into a pub any night of the week, it will be men’s sporting events on TV. Of course, you can kindly request the night’s WNBA game (if it’s even made it to TV that night) or you can just go straight to where the action and fans are, supporting a space that’s elevating women’s athletics!

Named for the historical portal to New York, Ellis Island, Ellie the Elephant is the Liberty’s new mascot who is honestly, a riot. Dressed in the Statue of Liberty’s crown and the Liberty’s corresponding mint jersey, Ellie’s a mascot to watch! As a Brooklyn elephant, she’s also an ode to P.T. Barnum’s 1883 stunt of marching 21 elephants across the Brooklyn Bridge to prove its strength. It doesn’t get more New York than that!

See you courtside!

