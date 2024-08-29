Subscribe
9 stunning photos and videos of last night’s lightning storm in NYC

Lightning struck the Empire State Building, One World Trade and the J.P. Morgan building!

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
lightning thunderstorm in Manhattan
Photograph: Shutterstock
New York City saw some pretty gnarly lightning on Wednesday evening.

When a storm rolled through, photographers caught some incredible lightning strikes around the city, with the most stunning bolts hitting the Empire State Building, One World Trade and the J.P. Morgan building. Take a look below to see some of the most stunning shots from the light show.

1.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

