Timeout

Pebble Bar
Nicole Franzen

A 100-year-old NYC drinking destination reopens this week

It's in a four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Midtown and relaxation don't often find themselves in the same sentence, but a new (okay, old) bar is here to help you unwind. Pebble Bar, located in a four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center, is bringing a new vibe to the epicenter of Manhattan's grind. 

Pebble Bar is a new bar and restaurant housed in the legendary townhouse at 67 W 49th St. The townhouse itself has been a drinking destination for over 100 years (formerly known as Hurley's), often attracting talent from the local music and broadcast industry for an after-work sip. The space is designed to evoke a lively experience, complete with seafood towers and bar snacks, a beverage program with classic cocktails, and stunning design from renowned Gachot Studios.

Each floor is designed for a unique guest experience. The first floor welcomes imbibers with an oak-paneled lobby that leads to the second and third floors’ intimate bar and full-service dining room, respectively. 

Pebble Bar
Max Flatow

The third floor houses the 35-seat, dark blue dining room with moody brass table lamps, stone and wood tables complemented by a curved leather banquette. The third floor also features a marble-lined oyster bar, and an additional barThe fourth-floor events space, Johnny's, can also be rented for private group events for up to 50 guests. 

Executive chef Carlos Barrera (previously of Major Food Group’s The Lobster Club) offers a raw bar, seafood towers, bar snacks and seafood-forward mains, all designed to share with a group or enjoy solo with a drink at the bar. The Raw Bar offers East and West Coast oysters with apple mignonette; Manila clams with a red chimichurri; Kampachi ceviche with leche de tigre, and sweet potato; and whole Maine lobster with horseradish creme, pear and habanero relish.

Bar snacks include pretzel Bites with Creole mustard; popcorn with Za’atar; and steak tartare with truffle aioli. Entrees include the seasonal warm salad with heirloom grains, sunshine dressing and alfalfa sprouts; crab cakes with piquillo aioli and frisée salad; roasted squash with pepita gremolata, whipped mascarpone and maple; and mackerel, smoked and torched with scallion ginger purée and Tuscan kale. Desserts like burnt cheesecake with brandy caramel; and whipped chocolate ganache with passion fruit and Maldon salt are also offered. 

