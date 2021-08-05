A 250-foot long street art mural is unveiled in the Garment District

This week, a section of the Garment District received its very first “street tattoo” from local artist Steed Taylor. The eye-catching project, presented by the Garment District Alliance, features a 225-foot-long mural stretching from 39th to 40th Streets on Broadway..

This latest public art project aims to pay homage to communities, with Taylor symbolically positioning streets and roads as the “skin” of New York and the myriad art covering them — from graffiti to road signage — functioning in the same ways as tattoos (i.e. ritualistic, commemorative, and aesthetic). In addition to providing visitors and residents with a great photo opportunity, there will also be weekly performances on the pedestrian plaza that will run through August 18.

Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics

“Road Tattoo'' is one of many installations to spring up around the city this summer as part of the Department of Transportation's seasonal streets program, which temporarily transforms the city’s streets into vibrant public installations and event spaces. Another vibrant project in the mix includes Dasic Fernandez’s kaleidoscopic “Rice Terraces” in Chinatown.

“The Magic Hour mural adds another exciting layer to the Garment District Alliance’s lively summer programming along Broadway. Urban art enhances the quality of our public spaces and inspires New Yorkers and visitors alike to reimagine the purpose and potential of our streets,” said Ed Picnar, DOT Manhattan Borough Commissioner. “We thank the Garment District Alliance and Steed Taylor for helping create and bring even more vibrancy to Broadway.”

No word yet on how long the public art will cover this specific section of the Garment District, so go check it out while you can!