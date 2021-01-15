New YorkChange city
Photograph: Shutterstock

A 750-mile trail connecting NYC to Canada is now open

The trail is now open to hikers, bikers and more.

Will Gleason
The Empire State Trail is officially open!

New York State has put the finishing touches on an exciting new 750-mile trail running from NYC to Canada. They've also recently launched a helpful site providing more details on the Empire State Trail, a T-shaped trail running throughout the state and connecting its populous southern areas with the Canadian border.

The trail, which mainly connected already existing pathways, is on track to be open to hikers, bikers and more by the end of the year. As we all continue to look for fun outdoor activities, it may be something you want to explore.

The trail, which Governor Cuomo first announced back in 2017, runs through cities, small village main streets, rural communities and other landscapes throughout the Hudson River Valley, Erie Canalway and the Adirondacks. You can see a full map of its path here.

Not the most outdoorsy person? Well, here’s another draw. The state recently announced a parallel initiative called the Empire State Trail Brewery Passport, available through the New York Craft Beer App, which provides information on 200 craft breweries all within 10 miles of the Empire State Trail. 

