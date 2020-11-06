A 750-mile trail connecting NYC to Canada is set to be completed by the end of the year

Per usual on election nights, and during their immediate aftermath, a record number of people have been searching “how to move to Canada” this week. Not the biggest vote of confidence in the ongoing American experiment, but as this year has repeatedly shown us, there can be far worse trending topics.

Though if you’re looking for more of a fun trip to Canada and less of a permanent move to our neighbor to the north, a massive new trail nearing completion may pique your interest. (That is, when they let us back in, of course.)

New York State recently launched a new site providing more exciting details on the Empire State Trail, a 750-mile, T-shaped trail that runs throughout the state and connects it populous southern areas with the Canadian border. The trail, which will mainly connect currently existing pathways, is on track to be fully open to hikers, bikers and more by the end of the year. As we all continue to look for fun outdoor activities this year, it may be something you want to explore.

The trail, which Governor Cuomo first announced back in 2017, runs through cities, small village main streets, rural communities and other landscapes throughout the Hudson River Valley, Erie Canalway and the Adirondacks. You can see a full map of its path here.

Not the most outdoorsy person? Well, here’s another draw. The state recently announced a parallel initiative called the Empire State Trail Brewery Passport, available through the New York Craft Beer App, which provides information on 200 craft breweries all within 10 miles of the Empire State Trail.

If this election draws on for much longer, we may have to start at the top and work our way down.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC

- What you need to know about New York’s stricter travel restrictions

- A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump’s lies has been installed in Soho

- This NYC bar has been named the second best in the world

- The 101 best sex scenes of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.