A 900-foot tower will be built on top of Macy's in Herald Square

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Monday February 10 2020, 3:53pm

Macy's Herald Square tower
Photograph: Courtesy fxcollaborative

Macy's is looking to build an office tower atop its Herald Square flagship and, according to reports, it could reach as high as 900 feet tall.

Facing financial hardship like many other box stores, the iconic retailer is closing about 130 locations to cut costs and will be reclaiming New York City as its official headquarters, according to its new three-year plan. To that end, the company aims to add 1.5 million square feet of office space above the current flagship building that spans an entire block.

Plans for the glassy skyscraper call for a sky lobby, offices and public improvements in the area, including upgraded subway stations, according to the Wall Street Journal. The retailer is located adjacent to the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

The tower is likely going to range between 700 and 950 feet tall, giving it "super tall" status, according to New York YIMBY, which first revealed the rendering.

 

The proposed "sky lobby" at Macy's Herald Square.
Photograph: Courtesy fxcollaborative

 

Macy's is also adding more office space at Tishman Speyer's Long Island City project, The JACX, which it will use for its merchandising branch (currently housed at 11 Penn Plaza), the New York Post says.

Plans for the Herald Square tower are subject to change because the city still needs to approve the project. 

 

