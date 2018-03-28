Tim Burton on Broadway was something we didn’t realize our lives were desperately missing until right now. (We do not speak of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory anymore.)

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that a Beetlejuice musical is officially on its way to Broadway. Before it comes to NYC, though, it will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. this October. That's a standard path for brand-new musicals to test the waters of the Great White Way—the Mean Girls musical did the exact same thing in D.C. before it arrived here this spring.

The Beetlejuice musical will be raunchier than the original 1988 film, and it begun workshops last fall with Kerry Butler and Danny Pudi. The cast has not yet been announced for the D.C. or Broadway productions, so stay tuned on that front. The production will be directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

If you can’t wait for the show to immerse yourself in Burton’s fantastical worlds, may we suggest the Beetlejuice-themed bar in the East Village? It has food, drinks and decorations inspired by the trippy tales of Lydia, Beetlejuice and Burton’s best films. NYC has also hosted performances of The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman himself, so clearly, the cult-like following of Burton's undead characters is well and alive here in the city.

