The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Photograph: courtesy Hidden

A boozy Alice in Wonderland experience is headed to NYC

The theatrical cocktail experience takes place in a whimsical garden setting

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
This month, New Yorkers will be able to party with the Mad Hatter in an immersive cocktail experience coming to the Upper West Side.

Partiers will climb down the rabbit hole to join in the topsy-turvy cocktail adventure called "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" that'll hit NYC on September 23.

Photograph: courtesy Hidden

The Mad Hatter will oversee revelers as they create their own "enchanted" teapot cocktails and host a game of flamingo croquet while revelers paint the roses red and cautiously consumer "Eat Me" cakes. They'll also be put to the test in solving wacky riddles just like Alice to avoid the Queen of Hearts who will inevitably order guards: "Off with her head!"

This 90-minute alternate reality experience in Wonderland, which is currently in Denver, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, costs $47 per person and includes two bespoke cocktails and "Eat Me" cake.

Photograph: courtesy Hidden

The wacky and whimsical event will take place at the Upper West Side's Pekarna on Amsterdam Avenue. Learn more about it here.

