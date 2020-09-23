A brand-new bowling alley with a pub and arcade has opened in NYC

It's the largest of The Gutter's three locations.

The Gutter Bar, a Williamsburg and LIC bowling alley and bar, has expanded to the Lower East Side and is kicking off the fun with a grand opening on October 1.

Located at 77 Essex Street, across from Essex Market, The Gutter L.E.S. is the first bowling alley in the neighborhood and the largest of The Gutter's three locations.

Inside is a 100-foot bar made from a reclaimed bowling lane and 24 beers on tap from breweries like Bell's, Narragansett, Victory, Sloop, and locals such as Other Half and Fifth Hammer.

As for the bowling alley itself, revelers will be throwing their balls down 12 reclaimed bowling lanes and vintage pinsetters from the 1970s.

The interior has been designed to be nostalgic with a "middle America" vibe and is decorated with salvaged vintage brewery memorabilia, tin soda signs, and thrift store art, antique beer sconces and hanging pendant bar lamps.

Bowling isn't the only game visitors can play—there are vintage pinball machines, video games, and classic table games, and for sports fans, there are four big-screen TVs. (Kids are welcome with a 21+ adult until 7pm each day.)

Players who work up an appetite can order from The Gutter's full kitchen and grill, which will serve up classic pub fare, seasonal comfort foods, and brick oven pizza that they can eat outside (with indoor dining starting on October 1.)

"We’re thrilled to be part of Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side, one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods," said owner Todd C. Powers. "We look forward to seeing you on the lanes."

The Gutter L.E.S. is currently open noon-11pm but starting on its grand opening on October 1, it'll be open noon to 4am daily at 77 Essex St.

