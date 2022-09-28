If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you.

The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.

“The Vasper is a reflection of both New York’s culinary heyday and the continued innovation we see in modern restaurants,” Paul Seres of Helios Hospitality said in a statement. “With the return of office culture, happy hours and business dinners, The Mondrian struck us as the ideal location for honoring the culinary and cocktail culture made famous in postwar America.” Helios Hospitality runs Manhattan clubs and restaurants including Sol, The DL, Dinner on Ludlow, Le Jardin and Apartment 13.

Paolo Verzani Inside The Vasper

A contemporary menu by Chef Nick Koustefanou’s (previously of Peak, Kissaki and Broken Shaker) updates popular flavors from the 1950s and 1960s. Think: Hiramasa crudo with melon gazpacho, radish, chili and fresh honeydew; beef tartare with deviled egg mousse and toasted sourdough; plus a decadent Lobster Thermidor for two served with Gochujang Sauce American and seasonal vegetables. Riffing on Koustefanou’s background in omakase at Kissaki, a chef's counter for curated tastings will also be open soon.

“Though classically American, the modernization of the notably mid-century dishes is executed in a more eclectic interpretation,” said Chef Koustefanou.

To drink, cocktails by mixologist and Beverage Director Evan Hawkins. The namesake gin martini, The Vasper is made with spiced olive brine, Txakolina Vermouth and house giardiniera, so it's basically a boozy salad in a glass. Other cocktail highlights include a Bitter Rum Mojito with mint bitter caramel, vanilla and fresh citrus and The Mezcal Paloma Whip with dry grapefruit soda and chile salt.

Drinking through lunch has never been so easy.